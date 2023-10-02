The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For Upcoming Burt Bacharach Revue

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have revealed the cast for their upcoming musical revue, What the World Needs Now: The Music of Burt Bacharach!

Widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of 20th-century popular music, Burt Bacharach has enjoyed major hits in all genres of music, including top 40, rhythm and blues, country, film scores and soundtracks. A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar winner, Bacharach wrote more than 70 top 40 hits over his seven-decade career. He treasured his collaborations with fellow artists including Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, The Carpenters, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Neil Diamond. Some of his timeless gems include "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head, "I Say A Little Prayer," "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," Walk On By" and "That's What Friends Are For." This original musical revue showcases songs written by Burt Bacharach from the 1950s through the 1980s, performed by a talented cast of 8 singers and musicians.

The cast includes IVORY BODNAR (Select credits: Vocalist at Hong Kong Disneyland; Featured Vocalist for the People's Orchestra of Nashville; Rudolph the Musical (Mrs. Donner) with McCoy Rigby Entertainment; Upcoming: A Christmas Carol at Nashville Repertory Theatre; Nashville Opera), JUSTIN MARRIEL BOYD (Select Regional credits: 9 to 5 (Joe/Ensemble), Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) and Rent (Benjamin Coffin III) at Nashville Repertory Theatre; 9 to 5 (Joe), Seussical the Musical (The Cat in the Hat), and Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis) at the Larry Keeton Theatre), MIRACLE HAM (Select Regional credits: Nunsense (Sister Mary Hubert) at the WCPAC; Jambalaya the Musical (Cassie), Bring It On: The Musical (Danielle), The Wiz (Ensemble), and Jesus Christ Superstar (John) for Circle Players) and CRAIG ROBINSON (Select credits: Motor CIty Magic at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center; After Midnight on Norwegian Cruise Lines; Performer on Royal Caribbean).

This production will also feature a live band with Mike Casteel on trumpet and flugelhorn, Erik Coveney on bass, Neil Tuffy on drums and Trevor Willoughby on piano.

Performances will take place Friday, November 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for Seniors 55 and up. A pre-show lunch package is available for the 2 p.m. performance on Friday, November 3rd, priced at $45. Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit Click Here.