The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For Upcoming Burt Bacharach Revue

Get to know the talented singers and musicians bringing Burt Bacharach's timeless songs to life.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For Upcoming Burt Bacharach Revue

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have revealed the cast for their upcoming musical revue, What the World Needs Now: The Music of Burt Bacharach!

Widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of 20th-century popular music, Burt Bacharach has enjoyed major hits in all genres of music, including top 40, rhythm and blues, country, film scores and soundtracks. A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar winner, Bacharach wrote more than 70 top 40 hits over his seven-decade career. He treasured his collaborations with fellow artists including Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, The Carpenters, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Neil Diamond. Some of his timeless gems include "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head, "I Say A Little Prayer," "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," Walk On By" and "That's What Friends Are For." This original musical revue showcases songs written by Burt Bacharach from the 1950s through the 1980s, performed by a talented cast of 8 singers and musicians.

The cast includes IVORY BODNAR (Select credits: Vocalist at Hong Kong Disneyland; Featured Vocalist for the People's Orchestra of Nashville; Rudolph the Musical (Mrs. Donner) with McCoy Rigby Entertainment; Upcoming: A Christmas Carol at Nashville Repertory Theatre; Nashville Opera), JUSTIN MARRIEL BOYD (Select Regional credits: 9 to 5 (Joe/Ensemble), Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) and Rent (Benjamin Coffin III) at Nashville Repertory Theatre; 9 to 5 (Joe), Seussical the Musical (The Cat in the Hat), and Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis) at the Larry Keeton Theatre), MIRACLE HAM (Select Regional credits: Nunsense (Sister Mary Hubert) at the WCPAC; Jambalaya the Musical (Cassie), Bring It On: The Musical (Danielle), The Wiz (Ensemble), and Jesus Christ Superstar (John) for Circle Players) and CRAIG ROBINSON (Select credits: Motor CIty Magic at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center; After Midnight on Norwegian Cruise Lines; Performer on Royal Caribbean).

This production will also feature a live band with Mike Casteel on trumpet and flugelhorn, Erik Coveney on bass, Neil Tuffy on drums and Trevor Willoughby on piano.

Performances will take place Friday, November 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for Seniors 55 and up. A pre-show lunch package is available for the 2 p.m. performance on Friday, November 3rd, priced at $45. Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit Click Here. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.




RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW: THE ETHEL WATERS MUSICAL at The Looby Photo
HIS EYE IS ON THE SPARROW: THE ETHEL WATERS MUSICAL at The Looby

While we wait for Ethel Waters to get the large-scale showbiz treatment she deserves, Nashville audiences, for now at least, can show respect and give recognition to the legendary figure who is brought to life onstage once more by Connye Florance and Saaneah Jamison via the Kennie Playhouse Theatre production of Parr’s His Eye Is On the Sparrow: The Ethel Waters Musical. Director Kennie Dozier’s production is somewhat uneven, but his two leading ladies – the aforementioned Florance and Jamison – are mesmerizing, each one creating her own indelible portrait and unique interpretation of Ethel Waters in two acts that feature some of her best-known songs, tunes that are a part of the Great American Songbook and among the most haunting, most beautiful melodies ever written.

2
Charlotte Morris Latest Album, WILD CHILD, Available On All Platforms Tomorrow Photo
Charlotte Morris' Latest Album, WILD CHILD, Available On All Platforms Tomorrow

Charlotte Morris' latest album, WILD CHILD, will be available across all platforms tomorrow.

3
GHOST, GHOST COME OUT TONIGHT! Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in October Photo
GHOST, GHOST COME OUT TONIGHT! Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in October

October 6 - 29, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight, written by Catherine Bush.  Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency Photo
RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency

 Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, the wildly entertaining and one-of-a-kind show, will mark its upcoming momentous 2nd Anniversary celebration with the announcement of their Woolworth Theatre residency!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
BRAVO CREATIVE ARTS (10/28-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You