The Friday 5(+1): Madison Gunn and Morgan Riggs of TEN YEAR

Sam is holding on to the past. He's had the same job, lived in the same house, even ordered the same coffee for a decade now. This one weekend could change all of that. Come see the world premiere of Ten Year - a new musical by Wesley King and Jacob Henz, running through June 4 at Nashville's Darkhorse Theater.

Madison Gunn (she/her/hers) is an actor from Mt. Juliet, with a BA in Dramatic Arts from Trevecca Nazarene University. Some of her favorite previous credits include Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), Little Women (Meg March), The Secret Garden (Rose), The Vagina Monologues, Seussical and The Little Mermaid. @madison.rose.gunn

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? I grew up in a family that loved performing. I was putting on talent shows and writing skits with my sisters as soon as I was old enough to talk. My first time performing in front of an audience was in an elementary school play where I played Mrs. Old McDonald. I remember feeling so proud to have gotten one of the speaking roles, because my teacher trusted me to remember all of my lines. While I don't remember all the details, I know that my love of theatre has never wavered since!

What is your favorite preshow ritual? I love doing any silly group exercise that can get everyone laughing. It's helps shake some pre-show nerves and makes for great memories.

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? I once played Annelle in my high school production of Steel Magnolias. During my last costume change, I had to pretty quickly put on this fake pregnant belly (we were using one from the Home Ec class that had straps that went over your shoulders and velcroed in the back). One night, I could tell it wasn't put on right, but the lights were already up and there was no time to fix it! I walked out on stage with my pregnant belly slipping down, my sweater on backwards, and my wig slipping off my head! I kept finding reasons to turn around so I could yank my wig down, all while trying to hold my belly up!

What is your dream role? So many dream roles, but definitely at the top of my list is Natasha from Natasha, Pierre & the Great Commit of 1812.

Who is your theatrical crush? Lindsay Mendez, hands down! Her ability to capture so much emotion in a song is unreal.

Why should people come see TEN YEAR? I feel everyone at some point has thought to themself "this is not what I thought my life would look like." It is this all to relatable mindset that this show grapples with. From moments that will have you bursting with laughter, to moments that could bring you to tears, this is a story I believe everyone can relate to and enjoy!

Morgan Riggs (she/her/hers) is excited to be a part of this production and reprise the role of Debbie, after being a part of the Ten Year workshop in October! She has been seen in productions around the Nashville area including Annie (Mrs.Greer), Godspell (Joanne), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Storyteller), If/Then (Anne), Steel Magnolias (Annelle), and multiple ensemble roles in shows such as Hair, Assassins, Ragtime and ThreePenny Opera.

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? This may not be my first, but I will never forget going to see Annie live at TPAC. I was right around the age of all the orphans and I immediately knew that I wanted to perform! I will say I didn't do Annie myself until just a few summers ago but it still holds a very special place in my heart.

What is your favorite preshow ritual? I love singing along to the radio on the way to the theatre to start my warm up. I love just scrolling through the channels to see what songs I know. If you ever see me driving you will think I'm crazy- and hey, maybe I am!

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? Well, Covid has given me more scares than I care to experience lately so I say she tops my list right now.

What is your dream role? I would love for my husband Andy and I to play Sweeney Todd & Mrs. Lovett one day. I have also always wanted to play Tracy Turnblad, but I am aging out unfortunately!

Who is your theatrical crush? I love me some Jonathan Groff. Watching him get so emotional during Spring Awakening: Those You've Known had me in my feels.

Why should people come to see TEN YEAR? There are so many reasons! 1) Support new works 2) Support the arts 3) To laugh, cry, smile and have fun 4) Support LGBTQ+ stories 5) All of the above! This really is such a special story and I can't wait to have an audience to share it with.