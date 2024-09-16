Terri Clark Headlines Gaylord Opryland's New A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS DINNER SHOW Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country icon Terri Clark will headline Gaylord Opryland's “A Country Christmas Dinner Show” series during its 41st annual holiday celebration of “A Country Christmas.”

“I've been living in Nashville for so long now that I've seen Gaylord Opryland do their Christmas show for many years,” shared Clark. “To get to be a part of it this year feels so amazing. I am so excited to bring our Christmas show to Nashville and play songs from my first Christmas album released in 2020, as well as some other favorites of mine that aren't on the album but are staples in my home during the holidays. I'm already planning to ask some friends to get up on stage and get into the spirit of the season with us as well.”

The “A Country Christmas Dinner Show” series begins Nov. 23 and runs through Christmas day. The dinner show series is held in the resort's iconic Tennessee Ballroom, where guests will enjoy a holiday meal prior to the show. The acclaimed band The Frontmen will also be headlining the event with nine of their own shows, titled “Holidays & Hits,” on separate dates.

Clark celebrated her 20th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this June and holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the famed institution. Just last month, she headlined the Ryman Auditorium for the first time. The special night, 37 years in the making, was filled with standing ovations as the country legend performed her timeless hits and reimagined duets, joined by surprise guests Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

Clark will take the stage for 17 performances during her “It's Christmas…Cheers!” show on November 23, 24, 27-30; December 1, 4-6 and 17-22, 2024. Clark will perform her iconic hits and fan-favorite Christmas tracks from her previously released Christmas album, It's Christmas…Cheers!, as well as classic holiday songs to celebrate the season. Tickets are on sale now at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

ABOUT TERRI CLARK:

From paying her dues at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of country music. The multi-JUNO Award winner boasts over five million albums sold, three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums, Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum-certified albums, 13 Top 10 singles including six No.1s in Canada and the U.S., 19 CCMA Awards and multiple ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award nominations. In 2018, Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently in 2023, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame – joining the likes of Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young and Shania Twain in one of Canada's highest honors. Clark has performed for sold-out audiences in both Canada and the U.S., headlining her own shows and joining George Strait, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley. In 2022 and 2023, Clark hit the road with Reba McEntire, continuing to captivate audiences as she took command of the iconic stages of Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and more as she looks forward to another year full of touring across the U.S. and Canada. Terri Clark:Take Two is the next chapter in Clark's long history of successes and accolades. Available now, the eight song album from the legendary singer, songwriter and guitar-slinger pairs her with some of the biggest stars in music today – including Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Ben Rector and Cody Johnson – for a duets project reimagining her iconic, chart-topping hits.

