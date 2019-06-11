THE WIZARD OF OZ Skips Onto The Renaissance Center Stage

The Renaissance Players announce their production of The Wizard of Oz opening June 21, 2019. Directed by Marilyn Fair, this family favorite features the well-known songs and scenes from the classic movie.

After a tornado hits her home, Dorothy is carried away to Munchkinland where she meets the Munchkins, Glinda, and the Wicked Witch of the West! After vowing vengeance against Dorothy, the Witch leaves, and Glinda tells Dorothy to follow the yellow brick road to see the Wizard since he would be the only one that could get her back to Kansas. Along the way, Dorothy meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. She persuades them all to accompany her to the Emerald City so they can get a brain, a heart, and courage from the Great and Powerful Oz. The Wizard agrees to help, but only if the fabulous four can defeat the Wicked Witch!

Director Marilyn Fair says, "What a fantastic and exciting experience this has been from the very moment I first met this dynamic and talented production team! Each of us has distinct and specific memories of the beloved MGM classic movie, and we each seem very determined to make this production a fabulous and memorable experience for our audience. There will be lots of dancing to help move us to new locations, beautifully clever costumes tying the Oz characters to their Kansas counterparts, and a multi-purpose set that has been designed to transform in front of the viewers eyes. It will be a fun theatrical experience for all ages!"

Performances are June 21, 22, 28, & 29 at 7:00 pm, and June 23 & 30 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at www.renplayers.com or by calling the box office at 615-593-5520.

The cast of talented actors is made up of children and adults from Dickson and the surrounding counties! The Wizard of Oz Cast:

Dorothy Gale - Tory Gunn Clark

Aunt Em/Glinda - Hayley Gerber

Uncle Henry/Guard - Tom Whiting

Zeke/ Cowardly Lion - Alex Kopischke

Hickory/Tinman - Jarrod Clark

Hunk/Scarecrow - Will Stephens

Miss Almira Gulch/Witch - Leslie Kopischke

Professor Marvel/Wizard - David Graham

Toto - Stella Bronstad

Mayor of Munchkin City - London Phillips

Coroner - Jack Kapanka

Barrister - Brooke Corlew

Braggart - Ava Bone

School Teacher #1 - Hailey Ridgway

School Teacher #2 - Jacklyn Orgain

Lullaby League - Hannah Pitney

Lullaby League - Grace Ridgway

Lullaby League - Anna Hatcher

Lollipop Guild - Daniel Reynolds

Lollipop Guild - Thad Pearson

Lollipop Guild - Andrew Donaldson

Father - Reese Kelso

Mother - Giuliana Bertoni

Baby - Hannah-Grace Balcom

Cyclone/Poppies/Jitterbug Dancers: Katie Gilchrist, Leah Kennedy, Laura Kennedy, Hannah Ridgway, Laken Brown, Gracie Pulliam, Taylor Bronstad, Stella Pearson, Allison Martin

Jitterbug: Katie Gilchrist

The Little Bugs: Brooke Corlew, Hailey Ridgway, London Phillips, Giuliana Bertoni

Three Crows: Brady Klosterman, Maverick Mangrum, Austin Bronstad

Three Trees:, Hannah Ridgway, Michelle Ridgway

Nikko, Monkey Leader - Reese Kelso

Monkeys: Jack Kapanka, Ava Bone, Jacklyn Orgain, Hannah Pitney, Grace Ridgway, Anna Hatcher, Hannah-Grace Balcom

Winkie General: Brady Klosterman

Winkies/Ozians: Brady Klosterman, Josh Ridgway, Marc Pearson, Austin Bronstad, Matthew Grimes, Levi Mangrum, Maverick Mangrum, Ethan Ridgway

Ozians/Chorus: Ginger Bertoni, Ruth Reynolds, Cheryl Pitney, Rachel Rinehart, Megan Gallup, Michelle Ridgway, Sommer Pearson, Angela Mangrum





