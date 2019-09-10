THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE Plays The Roxy Regional Theatre, September 20 - October 5

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theatre, proudly announces its 4th annual World Alive! Celebration. The fundraising event will honor Cicely Tyson with ArtsEmerson's inaugural Decade Award which will be presented every ten years to an artist that best represents the goals of ArtsEmerson for a performance in the preceding decade. Cicely Tyson reprised her Tony Award-winning performance as the feisty and funny Carrie Watts in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Horton Foote's beloved American classic The Trip to Bountiful at ArtsEmerson in 2014. World Alive! Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Four Seasons Hotel located at 200 Boylston Street in Boston, tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.ArtsEmerson.org.

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE, based on the beloved novel by Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo (Because of Winn-Dixie), opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, September 20, at 6:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Adapted by Dwayne Hartford and directed by Ryan Bowie, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE features the talents of David Graham, Melody Lieberman, Caitie L. Moss and John Tupy, alongside puppetry, music and dancing.

The play follows the adventures of Edward Tulane, an expensive toy rabbit made of china. He is loved by a little girl named Abilene, but the vain and self-centered Edward cares for no one other than himself. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and sinks to the bottom of the sea. So begins his journey.

As years pass, Edward meets many different people in various situations -- an older grieving couple, a farmer in need of a scarecrow and a doll mender with an old doll -- who teach Edward an invaluable lesson. Through this journey, Edward learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again.

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE is produced in part by Austin's Beauty College and presented through special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Performances are September 20, 21, 27, 28 and October 4 at 6:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, October 5.

Tickets are $25 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). In the absence of weekday performances, APSU students, military and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances during the run.





