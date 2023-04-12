Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Source One Five Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For GUYS & DOLLS In Concert

Based on the classic 1950s Broadway show, Guys and Dolls follows the story of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in 1950s New York City.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Source One Five Theatre Company announces cast and creative team for GUYS & DOLLS IN CONCERT. Performances will be June 9th & 10th at 7 pm, and June 11th at 2 pm. Performances will be at the Independence High School Performing Arts Center in Thompson's Station, TN.

​​GUYS & DOLLS is written by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows (book) and Frank Loesser (music and lyrics). The cast will feature Abram Knott as Nathan Detroit, Graeme Cadaret as Sky Masterson, Zoe Phillips as Miss Adelaide, and Francesca Noe as Sarah Brown.

The cast will also feature Sawyer Curtis, Emily Ebanks, Meg Adams, Caroline Mohr, Elliot Child, Maddie Phillips, Andrea Kelliher, Coleman Wolfe, Anthony Martinez, Joshua Cotton, Logan Plowman, Abigail Petit, Kristen Mahy, Jackson Martin, Emma Delane Singleton, Hannah Cotton, and Judah Foriest.

Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Meinhart, the production team includes Makai Keur (Music Director), Kailee Lingelbach (Stage Manager), Megan Hardgrave and Jordan Twaddle (Scenic Designers), Sam Wilde (Lighting Designer), Conner Meinhart (Production Manager).

Based on the classic 1950s Broadway show, Guys and Dolls follows the story of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in 1950s New York City. With unforgettable characters and an iconic score featuring hits like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this is a show that you won't want to miss.

Our concert version of Guys and Dolls brings these beloved characters to life. From the suave Sky Masterson to the feisty Miss Adelaide, you'll be swept up in the drama and romance of this classic tale.

Join us for a night of unforgettable entertainment as we bring the glitz and glamour of 1950s Broadway to the stage!

Individual tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 615-538-7107. (Tickets start at $16)

Guys & Dolls in Concert is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com




