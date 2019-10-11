Source One Five Announces Auditions For A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Source One Five Presents: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS by Mark M Schultz
Directed by Rachel Meinhart
Looking for actors age 10-15! Auditions will be held 10/25 & 10/26 at ROOTS Academy in Franklin, TN. To reserve your audition time slot and for more details on what to prepare, you can visit www.sourceonefive.com/auditions
Performances will be Dec 19th-22nd at The Mockingbird Theatre at The Factory at Franklin.
For more information regarding auditions, performances, and all the happenings at Source One Five, visit our website at www.sourceonefive.com. To reach us directly, please email contact@sourceonefive.com
