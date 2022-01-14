SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! Brings Pop Culture Phenomenon To The Roxy Regional Theatre, January 21 - February 5

The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, catchy tunes is lighting up the stage of Clarksville's oldest professional theatre this month.

The pop culture phenomenon SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, January 21, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Brian Best stars as Tom, a nerve-wracked schoolteacher who is apprehensive about his first day of teaching. When he tries to relax by watching TV, various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as "Just a Bill," "Unpack Your Adjectives," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction."

Directed and choreographed by Ryan Bowie, with additional choreography by Emily Rourke and music direction and piano accompaniment by Tyler Saunders, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! also features Kayla Brandt, Matthew Combs, Hayden Gilbreath, David Graham, Chloe LaMar and Emily Rourke.

Based on an idea by David McCall and a television series created by George Newall and Tom Yohe, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is written by George Keating, Kyle Hall and Scott Ferguson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens and Tom Yohe. SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com.

This production is made possible in part through a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee from the Robert K. and Anne H. Zelle Fund for Fine and Performing Arts. Additional funding support has been provided by Altra Federal Credit Union, Beth & Nick Kirby and David & Marianne Straka.

Performances run January 21 through February 5 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, January 29, and Saturday, February 5.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is in place for the safety of our patrons, performers and staff, and keeps us in compliance with the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.