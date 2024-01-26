Rediscover oneself with "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at the Roxy Regional Theatre, February 8 through February 24.

Rediscover Oneself with Thoughts of a Colored Man, Keenan Scott II's daringly universal new play celebrating the hopes, ambitions, joys and triumphs of Black men in a world that often refuses to hear them, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, February 8, at 7:00pm.

Through the storytelling style of slam narrative, Thoughts of a Colored Man fuses spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm to explore the vibrant inner lives of seven Black men living in Brooklyn, identified only by the traits they embody: Lust, Love, Depression, Happiness, Wisdom, Anger and Passion.

One of them, a finance director, leaves his luxurious condo to jog around their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, just as a grocery-store clerk is starting another soul-crushing shift. At the bus stop, two best friends debate the intricacies of modern dating, while a basketball coach at the youth center grapples with his unrealized potential. At the hospital, a teacher and his father-in-law welcome a new life. And at the barbershop, the whole group meets for cuts and conversation as sparks fly over questions of identity and community.

Starring Jaylan Downes, Corey Finley, Branden R. Mangan, Denzel McCausland, Elliott Winston Robinson, Rosha Washington and Shawn Whitsell, Thoughts of A Colored Man is directed by Deonté L. Warren and features costume design by Eboné Amos, percussive musical accompaniment by Bernard Lott, original artwork by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, sound and light design by Kenneth L. Waters Jr., and original music by hip-hop artist ProphaSee.

Please note: This production contains haze, strobe lighting effects, adult content and strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

On Sunday, February 4, the director and cast will be in conversation at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center (200 S Second Street, Clarksville) as part of the museum's “Sundays at 3:00” free lecture series. Director Deonté L. Warren will lead the conversation through questions with the actors about their characters, as well as their own personal challenges and hopes as Black men and artists.

In addition, all Thursday performances of Thoughts of a Colored Man will feature a talkback after the show with the director and cast.

Produced in part by Joe & Nancye Britton and Bradley & Lisa Martin, with additional funding support provided by J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann, Thoughts of a Colored Man is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com.

Performances run February 8 through February 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, February 17 and February 24. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, February 8, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at Click Here, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for Friday performances.

Photo: “(Clockwise from top left) Deonté L. Warren directs and Jaylan Downes, Corey Finley, Branden R. Mangan, Shawn Whitsell, Rosha Washington, Elliott Winston Robinson and Denzel McCausland star in Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Roxy Regional Theatre”

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit Click Here.