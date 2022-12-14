Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Ray Stevens And Brenda Lee Honored With Cecil Scaife Visionary Award

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a past recipient of the award, presented each of the honorees with a Senate Statement for the Congressional Record.

Dec. 14, 2022  
Ray Stevens And Brenda Lee Honored With Cecil Scaife Visionary Award

On Sunday, December 4, Nashville's CabaRay Showroom proved to be the perfect location to surprise music legends Ray Stevens and Brenda Lee with The Cecil Scaife Visionary Award. Stevens, who was in on the planning of the event, thought he was giving the award to Lee and Lee thought she was giving it to Stevens.

"Brenda and I ended up presenting each other with Cecil Scaife Visionary Awards to benefit the Mike Curb School of Music Business at Belmont University, located here in Nashville on Music Row," says Stevens. "It was a great night!"

Upon accepting their awards, Stevens and Lee bantered back and forth as only lifelong friends can. The two have known each other since they were 12 (Lee) and 17 (Stevens) years of age, respectively.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a past recipient of the award, presented each of the honorees with a Senate Statement for the Congressional Record. She thanked them for the contributions they have made to Tennessee and beyond with their time and talents and helping lift others up throughout their own careers.

The special evening opened to a sold out crowd with a 20-piece orchestra accompanying Mandy Barnett showcasing Lee's classic hit, "I'm Sorry." Additional performances by longtime friends of both honorees: Charlie McCoy (Lee's "Jambalaya") Jeannie Seely (Lee's "Too Many Rivers"), Ricky Skaggs (Stevens' "Everything is Beautiful") and Lang Scott (Stevens' "Misty"). Additionally, Stevens performed Lee's "As Usual." The grand finale of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" was performed by The McCrary Sisters, who managed to coax Lee into joining them on-stage. Eventually, the evening's entire lineup joined in to perform Lee's classic holiday hit.

In between each vocal act, video greetings were presented from Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Steve Wariner, Kyle Lehning, Mike Huckabee, and Mike Curb, who all expressed gratitude to the music icons. Among the special guests who spoke was country star Pam Tillis who reminisced of her childhood memories with Stevens and Lee, calling them "the bricks and mortar of this town."

The Cecil Scaife Visionary Award is given annually to an individual whose life and work have made it possible for future generations to realize careers in the music industry. In the 1970s, it was the late Cecil Scaife's vision to create a music business program for musicians, artists, songwriters, and future music business executives to formally learn the industry he loved so dearly. Through the generosity and vision of Mike Curb, Scaife's vision grew to become the world-renowned Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. Curb was the inaugural recipient of The Cecil Scaife Visionary Award in 2008.

Past recipients, in addition to Curb, include Tony Brown, Wynonna Judd, David Briggs, Norbert Pitman, Amy Grant, Jo Walker-Meador, "Sunshine" Sonny Payne and Harold Bradley.

Twelve-time nominated and two-time GRAMMY Award winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with more than 60 years of comedic musical talent. Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums. In 2018, the music legend opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. For more information on Ray Stevens, visit raystevens.com.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


KINDLINGS VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL Takes Over The American Legion Post 82, December 17 Photo
KINDLING'S VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL Takes Over The American Legion Post 82, December 17
Starring Blake Holliday as a familiar iconic actress in the middle of a jolly good meltdown, the festive holiday cabaret fundraiser will be held at The American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville and will feature a variety of special guests.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; at Cookeville HE Leads Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; at Cookeville HE Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Lindsey Hinkle Will Perform at Eddies Attic Next Month Photo
Lindsey Hinkle Will Perform at Eddie's Attic Next Month
Multi-talented singer/songwriter and recording artist Lindsey Hinkle will be performing (along with Nick Hetzler and Kelli Johnson) at Eddie's Attic in Decatur, GA on January 6, 2023.
Williamson County Parks And Recreation And Star Bright Players Welcome New Director And An Photo
Williamson County Parks And Recreation And Star Bright Players Welcome New Director And Announce Spring 2023 Production
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and The Star Bright Players will welcome Blandina Vergara-Cruz as the new Star Bright Director.

More Hot Stories For You


KINDLING'S VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL Takes Over The American Legion Post 82, December 17KINDLING'S VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL Takes Over The American Legion Post 82, December 17
December 12, 2022

Starring Blake Holliday as a familiar iconic actress in the middle of a jolly good meltdown, the festive holiday cabaret fundraiser will be held at The American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville and will feature a variety of special guests.
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Lindsey Hinkle Will Perform at Eddie's Attic Next MonthLindsey Hinkle Will Perform at Eddie's Attic Next Month
December 8, 2022

Multi-talented singer/songwriter and recording artist Lindsey Hinkle will be performing (along with Nick Hetzler and Kelli Johnson) at Eddie's Attic in Decatur, GA on January 6, 2023.
Williamson County Parks And Recreation And Star Bright Players Welcome New Director And Announce Spring 2023 ProductionWilliamson County Parks And Recreation And Star Bright Players Welcome New Director And Announce Spring 2023 Production
December 6, 2022

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and The Star Bright Players will welcome Blandina Vergara-Cruz as the new Star Bright Director.
Arts Capacity to Present World Premiere of Mini Opera WATERS RISING in JanuaryArts Capacity to Present World Premiere of Mini Opera WATERS RISING in January
December 5, 2022

Arts Capacity will present the world premiere for 'Waters Rising' as January 9, 2023. 'Waters Rising' is a mini-opera produced in collaboration with Walker State Faith and Character Based Prison in northwest Georgia and Chattanooga's Hunter Museum of American Art.
share