Playhouse On The Square To Move Regional Premiere of TORCH SONG Back One Week

Playhouse on the Square has made the decision to open its Regional Premiere of Torch Song back to Friday, February 4th and close the production Sunday, February 20th.

Caution with COVID-19 cases as well as allowing production teams time to realize design has been the main factor is the organization's decision to move the performance dates. I addition, the theatre's Pay What You Can Night will also move from Thursday, February 3rd to Thursday, February 10th.

Patrons that purchased their tickets in advance have been notified.

For further comment or questions, contact Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

Hilarious and heart wrenching, Arnold Beckoff is on an odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. But a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: Respect.

Award-winning director and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member Dave Landis (Little Shop of Horrors, Book of Will) leads a who's-who of Memphis theatre talent including Kevar Maffit (Kinky Boots) as Arnold Beckoff. Memphis theatre icon and 2020 Eugart Yearain Lifetime Acheivement award winner Anne Marie Hall (Lifespan of a Fact, Tuck Everlasting), plays the role of Ma and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member, Brooke Paprtitz (Days of Rage, Songs for a New World) returns to The Circuit Playhouse Stage as Laurel. The role of Ed is played by former Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Evan Linder (Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche). Linder may also be remembered as an award-winning playwright, whose work Byhalia, Mississippi has reached critical acclaim, garnering a production in 2019 at The Kennedy Center, starring ABC's How To Get Away With Murder actor, Jack Falahee.