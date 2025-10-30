Photos: U.S. Premiere Of Compagnie Dyptik's LE GRAND BAL At OZ Arts Nashville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed French dance artists Compagnie Dyptik made a U.S. debut of their full-length work, Le Grand Bal, at OZ Arts Nashville on Thursday, October 23, 2025. See photos here!

Combining explosive choreography with pulsing music and breathtaking lighting design, eight astounding performers become enraptured in a glorious and frenetic trance as their bodies experience profound liberation from the pressures of modern-day life. The vivid work draws inspiration from a legendary “dance fever” said to have gripped 16th-century Strasbourg in which townspeople danced in the streets for days on end, allegedly till some died. Le Grand Bal thrilled over 550 audience members during its Nashville stop.

Following the U.S. Premiere at OZ Arts Nashville, Compagnie Dyptik will present Le Grand Bal at New York's prestigious Joyce Theater for 6 performances, October 28 - November 1.



LE GRAND BAL

