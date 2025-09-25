OZ Arts to Launch 2025/26 Season With U.S. Premiere Of Compagnie Dyptik's LE GRAND BAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will open its most international season yet with an explosive performance from France's most acclaimed Hip-hop ensemble Compagnie Dyptik, launching the influential group's first US tour. Le Grand Bal invites audiences into a glorious fever dream fueled by breathtaking intensity and stunning theatricality. The show makes its U.S. Premiere at OZ Arts from October 23-25 before heading to New York's prestigious Joyce Theater for a week-long engagement. This is the first in OZ's world-class 2025/26 performance season, which features artists from six different continents as well as Nashville-based talent in 10 dazzling presentations.

The award-winning performance Le Grand Bal ignited a spark that quickly spread throughout Europe and beyond - becoming one of the most talked-about dance-theater events in recent years. Eight astounding performers become enraptured in a frenetic trance as their bodies experience a transformative release from the pressures of life in turbulent times. Described by its creators as a dance of "revolt and ecstasy," the work draws its power from a hyper-physical mix of Hip-hop and contemporary dance. They take their inspiration from a legendary "dance fever" said to have gripped 16th-century Luxembourg, wherein villagers one-by-one descended into a trance that resulted in uninhibited dancing through the streets. This electrifying frenzy sweeps through the ensemble, evoking a potent metaphor for collective catharsis during our present moment.

Dyptik's co-choreographers Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari have their roots in Hip-hop and breakdance, which they incorporate throughout the piece alongside varied contemporary and Arabic movement. In 2019, the duo were honored with the Nouveau Talent Chorégraphie (New Choreographic Talent Award), marking the importance of their innovative and highly relevant new works. Compagnie Dyptik is based in Saint-Étienne, France - and now makes its US debut at OZ Arts.

"Le Grand Bal (which translates to "The Big Party") is the perfect start to our 2025/26 Season of performances that deliver a Cultural Revelation from artists working around the globe" said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "This magnificent, high energy, and beautifully designed production serves as an allegory for these turbulent times we are living through, and we are truly honored to host the first full-length performance by Compagnie Dyptik on American soil here in Nashville."

Additional performances in OZ Arts Nashville's 2025/26 Season include:

TeatroCinema (Chile): Rosa | November 12-13

Nashville Double Bill - Becca Hoback: Solus / shackled feet DANCE!: Synergy | December 5-6

Agrupación Señor Serrano (Spain): Birdie | January 30-31

Ogemdi Ude (New York / Atlanta): MAJOR | February 12-14

Hiroaki Umeda (Japan): assimilating and Movement State 1 | March 26-28

Meow Meow (Australia): Diva & Disruptor | April 11

Impilo Mapantsula & Jeremy Nedd (South Africa / Switzerland): The Ecstatic | May 1-2

Brave New Works Lab | May 14-16

Manual Cinema (Chicago): The 4th Witch | June 4-6

Tickets to the U.S. Premiere of Compagnie Dyptik's Le Grand Bal at OZ Arts Nashville start at just $30 and are on sale now via this link. Attendees should be advised that this performance contains strobe lighting effects. Additional 2025/26 Season subscription and package options can be found via this link, with 6-show dance or theater packages from just $170.

The U.S. Tour of Le Grand Bal to Nashville and New York is made possible by support from Villa Albertine, the French Institute for Culture, and SPEDIDAM, the Society for the Collection and Distribution of the Rights of Performing Artists. Additional support for OZ's season is provided by generous donors and grants, including funds from the Tennessee Arts Commission. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit .