OZ Arts Nashville to Present BEYOND BOURBON: A Benefit Bash

Many of Tennessee's most distinctive distillers and brewers have been confirmed for contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville's popular fall fundraiser, Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash for OZ Arts, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The festive night of delicious food and spirits lights up the organization's stylish creative warehouse in West Nashville, with proceeds directly supporting the organization's most international season yet, featuring world-class artists from six different continents and Nashville alike. The unforgettable evening is supported by a host of sponsors, including Presenting Sponsors the Milton & Denice Johnson Family Foundation and The Sandra Schatten Foundation. Tickets are now on sale, with exclusive pre-event patron tastings from some of the most sought-after beverage brands available as well.

OZ Arts transforms into a party palace each fall for Beyond Bourbon, which has its roots in the legacy of the Ozgener family's cigar brands, and supports the vibrant future of the contemporary arts center now presented in the former cigar warehouse. Among the irresistible indulgences are more than 25 different high-end spirits, eats from Nashville favorite Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, cigar products by Ozgener Family Cigars, and a dazzling assortment of silent and live auction items that benefit OZ's dynamic international programming and vital youth education initiatives. The dynamic evening is hosted by honorary co-chairs Milton Johnson, former Chairman & CEO of HCA Healthcare / Tri-Star Health, and Denice Johnson alongside a diverse group of co-chairs who have made extraordinary impacts on the Nashville community, including Vickie & Howard Mertz, Marie & Charles Sueing, and Angela & Brian Wright.

Among the assortment of top-shelf spirits, cocktails, wines, and beers available for guests to enjoy at the festive event are samplings of: Nelson's Green Brier Whiskey, Southern Collective Spirits Company, Guidance Whiskey, Belle Meade Bourbon, Silverbelly Whiskey, True Story Whiskey, Castle & Key, Milliam & Greene Whiskey, Doc Swinson's Bourbon, Quintaliza Tequila, Frey Ranch Bourbon, Standard Proof Whiskey, Bravazzi, Music City Brewing, Fiyori Hemp Vodka, and Stable Reserve. Nashville's beloved non-alcoholic flagship Killjoy will also be on-site offering sober-friendly drinks, and Crescent Canna will offer THC-infused beverages as well. Additional brands and samplings will be added in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of products to more than two-dozen offerings for the main event.

Benefit tickets are $250 and include access to the main party at 7 p.m. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, VIP Patron tickets ranging from $500-$1,000 grant guests access to outstanding pre-event tastings featuring prestigious brands and brilliant specialist hosts. VIP partygoers can choose from one of four limited-capacity, luxury tasting experiences including:

Willett Family Estate, one of the most popular premium bourbons in the world, hosted by collector David Osborn and master distiller Drew Kulsveen

A selection of exclusive French white burgundies, hosted by Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin member Rahel Klapheke Sloan

Silverbelly Whiskey, the handcrafted spirit distilled in honor of country music legend Alan Jackson (including the debut of a 2025 Limited Edition cask made in honor of the iconic singer's birthday) and hosted by his daughter and master blender Mattie Jackson

Southbound Tequila's artisanal tasting experience, led by founder & CEO Ivey Childers alongside Southall's honey sommelier Jay Williams

"Each year, Beyond Bourbon creates one of the most fun and engaging benefits of the year, bringing together some of Nashville's illustrious arts supporters with an incredible sampling of top-shelf spirits," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "We are thrilled to invite the city to join us at OZ's creative warehouse for this celebratory event, made possible by the incredible support from our sponsors, co-chairs, brand partners, and individual supporters."

In addition to Presenting Sponsors the Milton & Denice Johnson Family Foundation and The Sandra Schatten Foundation, additional support for Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash for OZ Arts is provided by C.R. Smith Family Foundation, Galante Entertainment, Gibson Gives, Lee & Raj Patnaik, Holland & Knight, Morgan Stanley, Providence Title, INSBANK, and Zander Insurance. By sponsoring Beyond Bourbon, local businesses and organizations can gain visibility at one of Nashville's most dynamic and celebrated philanthropic events of the year while reaching a diverse audience and supporting the city's thriving local arts scene. To inquire about opportunities, please contact Nicholas Gulick, director of development, at nick@ozartsnashville.org or 615-350-7200.