Newcomer Zach John King Unveils Sophomore Single 'Same Song, Different Dance'

A fresh face to the country scene, newcomer Zach John King has revealed his sophomore single "Same Song, Different Dance," out now.

LISTEN to "Same Song, Different Dance" here.

The new track from Zach John King was written alongside Mary Kutter (Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith) and Clara Park (Adventure Club, Jordy).

"Same Song, Different Dance is about watching someone move on without you. Everything about them is the same, except for the person they're in love with, It's about having to sit and watch someone else take the place of you," tells Zach.

With nearly 1 million views on Instagram and TikTok content prior to the release, the singer-songwriter is set to continue to make a statement as he continues to introduce himself. Described as a "promising young riser" (All Country News), the singer-songwriter blends the genre within the production and songwriting style.

The singer-songwriter debuted into the music scene with his debut single "Just Missed You" which received editorial placement on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country.

