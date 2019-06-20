Nashville Story Garden Presents DANCE NATION

DANCE NATION (2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist) by Clare Barron will receive its first production outside of New York and London by Nashville Story Garden at Nashville Children's Theatre's Scot Copeland Studio (­25 Middleton St, Nashville, TN 37210) June 22-29th.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at Nationals in Tampa Bay. Dance Nation is a play about ambition, growing up, and how to find our souls in the heat of it all.

"Dance Nation is a furious, hilarious depth charge of a play about young women finding and wielding their power and discovering joy, fear, loneliness, and camaraderie. Because they're played by adult women, we're able to see them as their current teenage selves and their future adult selves--both who they are in this moment and the women they'll become. Dance Nation celebrates the ferocity of teenage girls, and encourages us to hold on to it when we grow up."

- Rachel Dart, Director

Directed by Rachel Dart, and featuring actors Jessica Anderson (Vanessa), Lauren Berst* (Maeve), Alicia Haymer* (Ashlee), Melodie Madden Adams* (Amina), Sejal Mehta* (Connie), Evelyn O'Neal (The Moms), Tamiko Robinson Steele (Zuzu), James Rudolph (Dance Teacher Pat), Tamara Todres (Sofia), and Ted Welch* (Luke).

The production team includes Arabelle Pollick (choreography), Evelyn O'Neal (costume design), Chelsea Flowers (production stage manager), Ashlee Springer (props design), Clayton Landiss (lighting design), and Tasha Lemley (sound design).





