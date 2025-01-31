Nashville Repertory Theatre Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Repertory Theatre will present Katori Hall's acclaimed play The Mountaintop at Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Johnson Theater from February 14-23, 2025. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tennessee native playwright Katori Hall, this gripping reimagining of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final night is a powerful exploration of legacy, humanity, and hope.

"As we celebrate our 40th season, we are honored to present Katori Hall's The Mountaintop," says Amos Glass, Interim Executive Director. "This powerful reimagining of Dr. King's final night is both timely and deeply moving. Showcasing the work of a Tennessee playwright makes this production even more special for Nashville Rep."

Set in the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination, The Mountaintop is a deeply moving and thought-provoking play that examines the man behind the iconic figure. With a mix of humor and raw emotion, it offers an intimate portrait of Dr. King's struggles, dreams, and the profound impact of his work.

"I cannot describe the gratitude I have for this opportunity to work and play with my friends," says director Alicia Haymer. "Tamiko, Rashad, and I share close to two decades of personal and professional kinship. I believe the life lessons we've shared have brought us to this moment—a mountaintop of our own, if you will."

That spirit of collaboration defines Haymer's approach to The Mountaintop. A native Nashvillian and a celebrated actor, director, and playwright, she previously directed Nashville Rep's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Joining her are longtime collaborators Tamiko Robinson Steele as Camae and Rashad Rayford as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steele, an award-winning actor, director, and performance coach, has starred in Nashville Rep's POTUS and School Girls. Rayford, a Nashville native and Alabama A&M graduate, portrayed Dr. King in the regional premiere of The Mountaintop and is also an award-winning poet and speaker, with work featured on NPR, TEDx, and more.

The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Gary C Hoff, Costume Design by Melissa K Durmon, Lighting Design by Amber Whatley, Sound Design by Sara E. Johnson, and Stage Management by Persephone Felder-Fentress.

The Mountaintop continues Nashville Rep's 40th Anniversary Season, celebrating decades of compelling storytelling. This season has featured a diverse lineup, including Waitress, Our Town, and the upcoming Sunday in the Park with George. Each production reflects the company's commitment to exploring the breadth of human experience through exceptional theater.

Tickets for The Mountaintop are now available at nashvillerep.org.

Comments