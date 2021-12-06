NASHVILLVE'S NUTCRACKER To Return To NewsChannel 5 This Holiday Season

Nashville Ballet is once again bringing Music City's favorite holiday tradition to homes across Middle Tennessee for free this holiday season. Following its live performances at TPAC December 15-24, the four-time Emmy Award-nominated production of Nashville's Nutcracker will be available to view through NewsChannel 5 WTVF beginning December 25.

"Last year, after overcoming so many unprecedented challenges, our Company was ecstatic to be able to share the magic of Nashville's Nutcracker with our largest audience yet," shared Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Over 200,000 people across Middle Tennessee and beyond were able to experience this beloved holiday tradition of ours- some in a brand-new way, and others for the very first time. When presented with the opportunity to do it again, we didn't hesitate, because that feeling of sharing the joy of this beautiful art form is priceless, and ultimately why we do what we do."

Nominated for four Midsouth Emmy Awards and the winner of two Telly Awards, this full-scale, made-for-television production was filmed on site at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet in October of 2020 in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The beloved holiday classic features Nashville Ballet Company artists, NB2 members and trainees, and a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students.

In a uniquely-Nashville twist, the film also features a special introduction and narration by former Tennessee Titans Running Back and current Tennessee State University Head Football Coach Eddie George. The Tennessee Titans will serve as the presenting sponsor of both the broadcast and live performances at TPAC.

Nashville's Nutcracker will air on NewsChannel 5 on December 25 at noon and December 31 at 3 p.m. CST. The performance will also air on NewsChannel 5+ at 7 p.m. CST on December 25 and December 31 and be available to stream through the NewsChannel 5 app December 25-31.

The broadcast of Nashville's Nutcracker is sponsored by the Tennessee Titans, PNC Bank, Benefits, Inc., and HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health.

Tickets for Nashville Nutcracker live at TPAC are on sale now and can be purchased here. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.