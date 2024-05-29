Musicians On Call Honors Caregivers With Live Music Performances During National Hospital Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicians On Call delivers the joys of live music to the nation's hardworking caregivers and hospital staff year-round through its bedside and virtual programs. In celebration of National Hospital Week, MOC hosted its second annual Concert for Caregivers in gratitude for their continued sacrifices for the health and safety of their communities. This exclusive, intimate show at Analog at Hutton Hotel featured award-winning artists and hit songwriters Lauren Alaina, Charles Esten and Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion.

Hospital staff from facilities throughout Middle Tennessee were entertained with performances and stories from some of the artists' biggest hits and latest releases. Songs like "Road Less Traveled," "Make You Happy," "Memory Lane" and "What Ifs" had everyone singing and clapping along all night. At the end of the performance, all three artists came down into the crowd for a large group photo with the caregivers. A recording of the show was distributed to 5,000 hospitals and health systems across the country during National Hospital Week thanks to the American Hospital Association, Musicians On Call's Healthcare Community Partner.

"This evening is one of those special moments where we can say thank you to the caregivers who do such critical work taking care of their patients all year long. Being able to bring them an unforgettable experience like Concert for Caregivers is MOC's own, unique way to show our appreciation for all they do," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "This wouldn't have been possible without Charles Esten, who organized this writers' round for the second year in a row; Analog at Hutton Hotel for the generous donation of their beautiful space; and our partners at the American Hospital Association for giving us the chance to share this night of music with hospital staff nationwide."

"Our nation's health care caregivers are the backbone of hospitals and the heart of health care, and they deserve our deep thanks and gratitude each and every day," said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. "The AHA is proud to once again partner with Musicians On Call during National Hospital Week to share the gift of music as we honor the entire health care team for all they do to advance health in our communities."

Micaela Arseneau, a caregiver at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, shared, "We go through a lot with our patients and families, and each other every day. Music really connects everyone all the time. Being a healthcare provider is really difficult, so I was really honored to be a part of this."

For 25 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

