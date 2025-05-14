MusiCares To Host 2nd Annual Mindful May in Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MusiCares, the leading charity supporting the health and well-being of the music community, will host the second annual Mindful May, presented in collaboration with Sweetwater. The event will take place on May 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Revival in Nashville, offering a restorative experience to support the unique mental, physical and emotional needs of music professionals during Mental Health Awareness Month.

In recent months, conversations about the pressures facing music professionals have become more visible and urgent. Following the overwhelming response to last year’s inaugural gathering in Los Angeles, MusiCares and Sweetwater are bringing the event to Nashville. The “Music City” is home to thousands of artists, engineers, songwriters, road crews, and other music professionals who navigate some of the most high-pressure and unpredictable conditions in any industry.

In such a fast-paced industry, this event gives music professionals a chance to slow down, check in with themselves, and discover new ways to care for their minds and bodies. An extension of MusiCares’ ongoing care for the music community, Mindful May provides an intentional space to explore how mindfulness practices can contribute to long-term health. This year's event will feature immersive wellness experiences including a group sound bath, yoga, massage therapy, holistic chiropractic services, mental health providers, custom ear mold fittings, a guided tea ceremony, a meditation station, and nourishing refreshments.

Guests will also be invited to attend a panel conversation with a lineup of music professionals and experts sharing their personal stories about navigating mental health, touring, creative pressure, and healing. The discussion, led by moderator Candress Suber of MusiCares with panelists including renowned psychologist Dave Verhaagen and musical artists Drake White and Grace Bowers, will offer honest, lived-in perspectives on the often-unseen tolls of life in music, along with the practices that help these artists stay grounded, resilient, and connected to themselves and their communities.

Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to connect with MusiCares staff and learn more about the organization’s year-round services and support programs. From preventive care to recovery assistance, MusiCares remains a trusted and compassionate safety net for those in the music community when they need help. The organization is committed to making wellness more accessible and empowering for all music people.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

