Margie Singleton's Timeless “Missing You” Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday

Margie Singleton's timeless track, "Missing You," lands at Country radio today.

"There are as many types of love as there are love songs," Margie reflects. "Shelby and I were married for 16 years. Life is funny though, and we went our separate ways. Our marriage produced two wonderful sons, Stephen and Sidney. I'm honoring them both today, by releasing this beautiful song, "Missing You," written by Stephen, on what would have been their father's 89th birthday."

Margie knew this song would make "the cut" when she, her son Stephen and co-producer Derrick Dexter Mathis first began discussing the NEVER MIND project. "When he wrote this song several years ago, I fell in love with it," she recalls. "It's always touched me, and he's always wanted me to record it. So here we are - and we're pretty excited."

Learn more at margiesingletonmusic.com/.

Married at 13 and a mother a year later, the Louisiana native pursued music against almost unbearable odds - and succeeded. During seven decades in the music industry, she has sung nine Top-40 Country hits and recorded duets with George Jones, Faron Young and Leon Ashley. As a songwriter, Singleton wrote and co-wrote numerous hits for others, including "Lie to Me" (an R&B hit for Brook Benton), "She Understands Me" (a Pop hit for Johnny Tillotson) and Leon Ashley's Country hit, "Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)?" Additionally, her songs were recorded by Tammy Wynette, Claude King, Charley Pride, Lynn Anderson, Trini Lopez, Jerry Lee Lewis, David Houston, The Newbeats, Dave Dudley, Brian Hyland, Red Sovine and "The French Elvis," Johnny Hallyday. She has performed as a backup vocalist on hundreds of recording sessions, sung on the Grand Ole Opry and appeared in the movie Road to Nashville. She is an inductee of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame (2017), the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame (2017) and the North American Country Music Hall of Fame (2018). She has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Academy of Local Musicians (2017) and earned four B.M.I. airplay achievement awards (1962, 1967, 1968, 1969). She resides in Hendersonville, TN.