Mac McAnally to Headline Ryman Auditorium in 2025

The multi-talented Mac McAnally is set to take the stage of the iconic Ryman Auditorium on January 31, 2025, for “An Evening with Mac McAnally.” This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable night of music and storytelling, taking the audience on a captivating journey through decades of musical excellence.



McAnally, a 10-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year, has already had a remarkable year, releasing two new songs, “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around.” He has a major role in the revamped Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Walt Disney World, opening on July 17, and is currently producing new projects for Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux, and other notable artists. As a guitarist and longtime member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, McAnally continues to tour with sold-out shows across the country entertaining his fans and Parrotheads, keeping the spirit of his longtime friend and collaborator Buffett alive.



Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, July 18, at 10 A.M., with public ticket sales beginning on Friday, July 19, at 10 A.M. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

About Mac McAnally

Mac McAnally's journey is one of divine providence and musical mastery. With an astonishing ten Country Music Association Musician of the Year awards and a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall, the Mississippi Musicians Hall and the Alabama Music Hall of Fames, McAnally's contributions to the world of music are nearly unparalleled. Born into a family of Gospel musicians in a dry county, McAnally's early years were steeped in the rich traditions of Southern music. His humble beginnings paved the way for a career marked by extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication. As a songwriter, McAnally has penned chart-topping hits for artists like Alabama, Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett, while his musical abilities have graced albums by legends such as Toby Keith, Dolly Parton and George Strait. Despite his numerous accolades and collaborations with music royalty, McAnally remains grounded in his love for the art itself. For McAnally, music is not just a career but a calling—a testament to the joy of creation and the power of storytelling. With each note he plays and every lyric he writes, McAnally continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of American music.

