Lockeland Table In East Nashville Invites The Public To Get FANCY AS F**K This New Year's Eve
The restaurant will transform into the ultimate New Year's Eve party with haute cuisine, champagne bar, DJ and more!
This New Year's Eve, Lockeland Table will transform their establishment into a fancy soirée. The restaurant, located at 1520 Woodland Street in East Nashville, invites the public to get Fancy As F**k (F.A.F.) on Saturday, December 31, 7:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. with haute cuisine created by Chef Hal Holden-Bache and his team, champagne bar, specialty cocktails, DJ, and more.
"We are ecstatic to get back to celebrating BIG this New Year's Eve" says Cara Graham, co-owner of Lockeland Table. "We look forward to offering a fun option for our community to celebrate the holiday without having to trek downtown, while also showing those who may not be as familiar with Lockeland just how versatile our restaurant can be. Come dressed to the nines and ready to party!"
Guests of our F.A.F. celebration will enjoy a rich selection of items from the kitchen. Items being served on platters throughout the evening will include, but are not limited to oysters on the halfshell, duck confit spring rolls, and vegetarian risotto. Chef Hal will take time to speak with guests about the meticulous preparation and careful presentation of the dishes created for the event. A champagne bar and specialty cocktails will be available. Wood-fired pizzas will be offered as late night bites.
Ring in the New Year at Lockeland Table for $225 per person, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Call Lockeland Table to make a reservation here: https://resy.com/cities/bna/venues/lockeland-table/events/faf-2022-2022-12-31-2?date=2022-12-02&seats=2.
Cancellation without penalty before December 26.
More about Lockeland Table: lockelandtable.com
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
Middle Tennessee-based Instruments For Education (IFE) will host its 2nd annual holiday fundraiser and instrument drive raising money and collecting musical instrument donations for Nashville-area students, teachers, and school classrooms.
Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast For NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER
November 22, 2022
Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville's Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet's professional company dancers.
Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Launches New Program Mentoring Young Opera Performers
November 21, 2022
The Nashville Bel Canto Foundation is a nonprofit Young Artist Program that was created to teach the tools to be a professional in the competitive world of opera.
Madison Steinbruck Releases Indie Single 'Bad News'
November 19, 2022
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck has returned with her latest single, 'Bad News.' The track, a third single off of Madison's upcoming debut LP Australia's Lonelier, discusses the disappointing realization that an ill-fated relationship has to come to an end.
Circle Network Partners With Toys For Tots This Holiday Season With Special Opry Live Episodes
November 17, 2022
Award-winning Circle Network has announced that it will be partnering with Toys For Tots to give back this holiday season through a month-long partnership beginning on Monday, November 21, which will carry on through to December 25.