Lockeland Table In East Nashville Invites The Public To Get FANCY AS F**K This New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve, Lockeland Table will transform their establishment into a fancy soirée. The restaurant, located at 1520 Woodland Street in East Nashville, invites the public to get Fancy As F**k (F.A.F.) on Saturday, December 31, 7:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. with haute cuisine created by Chef Hal Holden-Bache and his team, champagne bar, specialty cocktails, DJ, and more.

"We are ecstatic to get back to celebrating BIG this New Year's Eve" says Cara Graham, co-owner of Lockeland Table. "We look forward to offering a fun option for our community to celebrate the holiday without having to trek downtown, while also showing those who may not be as familiar with Lockeland just how versatile our restaurant can be. Come dressed to the nines and ready to party!"

Guests of our F.A.F. celebration will enjoy a rich selection of items from the kitchen. Items being served on platters throughout the evening will include, but are not limited to oysters on the halfshell, duck confit spring rolls, and vegetarian risotto. Chef Hal will take time to speak with guests about the meticulous preparation and careful presentation of the dishes created for the event. A champagne bar and specialty cocktails will be available. Wood-fired pizzas will be offered as late night bites.

Ring in the New Year at Lockeland Table for $225 per person, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Call Lockeland Table to make a reservation here: https://resy.com/cities/bna/venues/lockeland-table/events/faf-2022-2022-12-31-2?date=2022-12-02&seats=2.

Cancellation without penalty before December 26.

More about Lockeland Table: lockelandtable.com