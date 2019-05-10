Legends Bank Presents Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. At The Roxy Regional Theatre

Travel down the rabbit hole this month and join Lewis Carroll's beloved literary heroine in her madcap adventures at the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Legends Bank presents the beloved award-winning musical Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. at the Roxy Regional Theatre, May 17 through June 8.

Performed by sixty-one local youth, ages 10 to 18, from the Roxy Regional School of the Arts, this fast-paced take on the classic tale was adapted by David Simpatico from the 1951 Disney film and the novels by Lewis Carroll.

Millie Enquist and Mallory Skernivitz share the role of the ever-curious Alice, whose journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

Performing updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated film including "I'm Late!," "The Unbirthday Song" and "Very Good Advice," the cast also features Kaylee Abernathy, Madison Blackmon, Jarret Brooks, Elisabeth Carroccia, Alia Chapman, Lauryn Cliff, Lydia Crawley, Caleb Crosby, Lorraine Cutting, Mackenzie Davis, Victoria Davis, Mikaila Delaney, Carson Dempsey, Aramae DoVanne, Ava DoVanne, Sebastian Fenton, Alyssa Fix, Hayden Gilbreath, Alanah Green, Kaitlyn Green, Jasmine Holmes, Garrett Holt, Jacob Johnson, Bella Johnston, Wesley Kettle, Madyson Knox, Macee Lewis, Georgia Litaker, Sophia-Angelina Lorenzo, Alyssa Lueth, Marlie McCall, Kylie McDaniel, Sylvia Mendiola, Kyleigh Mock, Sydney Moore, Frances Morrison, Maddesyn Nisenbaum, Evi Ottati, Emma Petrie, Kayla Pickett, Lillie Rich, Lily Rives, Aidan Sartor, Catherine Schilling, Mimi Sears, Bailey Sinks, Mikquala Skelton, Race Smith, Camille Sproat, Katie Stafford, Caitlyn Stockton, Paris Taylor, Ellie Thomas, Joshua Townsend, Sarah Wilson, Adyson Woodring, Hannah Worley, Jadyn Yates and Roksi Yates.

Due to the double casting of youth, the traditional opening night pay-what-you-can preview will be spread over the first two 6:00pm performances. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, for a $5 minimum donation.

On Saturday, June 8, patrons are invited to the "Mad Hatter's Tea Party" before the matinee. The party starts at 12:30pm with lunch across the street at Edward's Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street), arts and crafts, and photos with Alice, The Mad Hatter and friends. Tickets are $40 for the package, which includes the 2:00pm performance of Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Directed by Ryan Bowie and Ian Erbe with technical direction by Koryn Weiman, Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The production includes music and lyrics by Sammy Fain and Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace and Cycoban, Allie Wrubel and Ray Gilbert, Mack David, Al Hoffman and Jerry Livingston, with music adapted and arranged and additional music and lyrics by Bryan Louiselle.

In addition to Legends Bank, Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. is produced in part by Steve & Christy Crosby and Randy & Su Whetsell.

Performances run May 17 through June 8 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on May 18, May 25, June 1 and June 8.

Tickets are $25 (adults) and $15 (ages 13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.





