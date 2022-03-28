KURTIS CONNER LIVE Announced at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, June 10 

Outback Presents and PFM have announced that comedian Kurtis Conner's national headlining tour will be coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, June 10 at 7PM.

A sell-out performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. Kurtis Conner Live will feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1 at 10:00AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Kurtis Conner is embarking on his most ambitious solo comedy tour yet. After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 3.7 million subscribers worldwide. His 2016 stand-up record Cuppla Jokes reached number 6 on the Billboard comedy chart and number 1 on iTunes, while his videos regularly hit the top ten trending page on YouTube. Conner has previously appeared on stage alongside collaborators Danny Gonzalez, and Drew Gooden. He hosts the Very Really Good podcast.