Josh Groban Set to Perform at LITTLE BIG TOWN'S CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Music Special

Broadway performer and best-selling artist Josh Groban will perform at Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, a star-studded music special featuring a dazzling array of country’s biggest names and hosted by Grammy Award-winning country superstars Little Big Town.

NBC will bring the holiday spirit to Nashville on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and, following its NBC broadcast, the special will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

The two-hour celebration will feature a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, including iconic duets and collaborations. The can’t-miss holiday event, which will take place in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, will feature performances from an astounding lineup of fan-favorite artists, including Groban, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck.

“We are simply beside ourselves to announce that we will host our own NBC holiday special at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry House,” said Opry members Little Big Town. “This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country. We've invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue. After 25 years as a band, we’re also excited to release our very first Christmas album and are thrilled to perform some of those classics during this special.”

“This fantastic array of country stars will perform songs that are so meaningful and personal to all of us during the holiday season, and we’re incredibly excited to share these intimate moments with our audience,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Plus, to have them all gather at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House makes it even more special.”

“Christmas at the Opry” is executive produced by Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski for Den of Thieves. Jason Owen and Ashley Edens also executive produce.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and low vision viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the show.

