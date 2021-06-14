Jeff Foxworthy and Leanne Morgan Team Up for Night of Comedy at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy and Southern charmer Leanne Morgan are joining forces and hitting the road for TWO special nights of laughter in Corbin, KY and Greenville, SC.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18 at 10:00am local. Fan presales will begin Wednesday, June 16 at 10am local.

Sunday, October 10

Corbin, KY

Corbin Arena

Thursday, October 14

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain's. He has his own comedy channel "Jeff and Larry's Comedy Roundup", a partnership with SIRIUSXM. He has hosted numerous television shows including "What's It Worth", "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" and "American Bible Challenge." . He created the games "Relative Insanity" and "See What I Mean?" and has his own outdoor company, Foxworthy Outdoors, which features a line of products related to the outdoor lifestyle. Away from the stage, Jeff is focused on his family including his new grandson.

For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, please visit www.jefffoxworthy.com or Keep up with Jeff on social media via Jeff's Facebook page (Jeff Foxworthy) and Twitter page (@foxoutdoors) for exciting updates.

Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps fans coming back for more. As a married stay-at-home mother of three, people often accuse Morgan of spying on them because she seems to be living their same life. The fact that so many can relate to her comedy has made Morgan a hit even among the strangest of audiences.

"Leanne is a one-of-a-kind comedian," notes Morgan's manager Matt Van De Water. "Outback is the best comedy promoter in the business. I have no doubt the pairing will result in sold out shows everywhere. I can't wait!"

"We are very excited to collaborate with Leanne on launching the next stage of her career," adds Outback Presents show coordinator Taylor Freeman. "Her ability to tell a story and connect with her audience comes so naturally, and she is a total pro. This is going to be a great year for her and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

Morgan is exclusively represented by Valentijn Sloot at the Gersh Agency.

While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC's The View in a comical housewife segment. She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and theaters all over the nation. She held a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams ("Roseanne," "Home Improvement") on a half-hour comedy project. Her celebrity fans include Dr. Phil and Paula Deen. She has appeared on both of their shows.

Morgan and fellow comic Reno Collier recently co-hosted Chewing the Fat, a weekly radio show on SiriusXM Blue Collar Radio. Her comedy is in daily rotation on the satellite giant's comedy channels. Additionally, Morgan hosts her own podcast: Sweaty and Pissed, Menopause and More.

The Big Panty Tour kicks off to a sold out crowd on June 19 in Minneapolis, MN at The Assembly of Woman's Club.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time in each market. (Note: tickets for Des Moines appearance on sale at 12:00 p.m. local time)

For more information on Leanne Morgan, visit leannemorgan.com.