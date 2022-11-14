Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens Thanksgiving Night At The Roxy Regional Theatre

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your out-of-town guests to historic downtown Clarksville for family entertainment sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Irving Berlin's White Christmas opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 24, at 7:00pm. Complimentary pie will be served during intermission at the Thanksgiving performance, courtesy of Edward's Steakhouse.

David Ridley and Matthew Ruehlman star as veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters -- Samantha Stevens and Emily Ruck as Betty and Judy Haynes -- en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. When the foursome discover the General's inn has fallen on hard times, they decide to join forces to save it by putting on a Yuletide fun-filled extravaganza to boost business.

Filled with laughter, romance, spectacular dance numbers, and a dazzling score by Irving Berlin -- featuring well-known standards such as "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song -- this musical adaptation of the beloved 1954 film is guest directed by German-American actor and singer Leigh Martha Klinger.

Currently based in NYC, Klinger is making her first foray into the world of directing with White Christmas, following previous performances on the Roxy stage in American Idiot and 2016's The Rocky Horror Show, among others. "I'm very excited to make my directorial debut on a musical that combines songs everyone can hum along to, with a story that brings people from all walks of life together and spreads the Christmas spirit."

Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger and produced by Ryan Bowie, with choreography by Emily Ruck and music direction by Tyler Saunders, White Christmas features Donald Groves as General Henry Waverly, Jama Bowen as his housekeeper Martha Watson, Elisabeth Carroccia as the General's granddaughter Susan Waverly, Kyle Javon as Ralph Sheldrake, Dana Cullinane and Idan Bar as chorus girls Rita and Rhoda, Brett Vance as Ezekiel Foster, and Jacob Clanton as the company manager Ray, along with La'Nanda Chance, Erin Foltz, David Graham, Faith Konty, Bradley Oosterink and Parker Viator.

White Christmas is produced in part through the generous support of Dr. Kurt & Kerri Kowalski and Mary & Rick Konvalinka. Additional funding support has been provided by Dr. Ernest & Joan DeWald, Mildred & Mable's, Stacey Streetman and Barbara & Larry Goolsby. Written by David Ives and Paul Blake and based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, this production is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run November 24 through December 23 on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 24, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances and take advantage of $10 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.