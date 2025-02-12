HAMILTON, SUFFS, and More Set For Tennessee Performing Arts Center's 2025/26 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced its 2025/26 Broadway Season, which will include six Nashville premieres, plus the return of a classic fairy tale and the revolutionary retelling of American history.

The 8-show season package turns the page of the storybooks that shaped musical theatre. Celebrate during Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s 45th Anniversary for another season, with stories that range American theatre’s past, present, and future.

Subscription tickets are available now.

Full Season Lineup:

The Wiz - September 23-28, 2025

The Outsiders - October 14-19, 2025

Beauty and the Beast - November 4-16, 2025

Suffs - March 3-8, 2026

Back to the Future - March 17-22, 2026

Some Like It Hot - April 21-26, 2026

Water For Elephants - May 12-17, 2026

Hamilton - June 17-28, 2026

