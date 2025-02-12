HAMILTON, SUFFS, and More Set For Tennessee Performing Arts Center's 2025/26 Broadway Season

The lineup also includes The Outsiders, The Wiz, Water For Elephants, and more.
The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced its 2025/26 Broadway Season, which will include six Nashville premieres, plus the return of a classic fairy tale and the revolutionary retelling of American history.
The 8-show season package turns the page of the storybooks that shaped musical theatre. Celebrate during Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s 45th Anniversary for another season, with stories that range American theatre’s past, present, and future.
Subscription tickets are available now.
The Wiz - September 23-28, 2025
The Outsiders - October 14-19, 2025
Beauty and the Beast - November 4-16, 2025
Suffs - March 3-8, 2026
Back to the Future - March 17-22, 2026
Some Like It Hot - April 21-26, 2026
Water For Elephants - May 12-17, 2026
Hamilton - June 17-28, 2026
