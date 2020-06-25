Frist Art Museum Reopens to Public on July 1

The Frist Art Museum will reopen to the general public on July 1 with required advance timed ticketing and new health, procedural, and cleaning protocols. Tickets are now available for purchase at FristArtMuseum.org/tickets. Frist Art Museum members and visitors ages 18 and younger receive free admission, but all visitors must reserve timed tickets before their visit.

The Frist has worked closely with local authorities to develop enhanced protocols to keep visitors and staff as safe as possible. The Frist has also joined the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp's Good to Go safety program, which provides COVID-19 resources, information, and support from leading infectious disease experts. The Frist's new health and safety protocols are demonstrated in this short video.

"We have been so happy to welcome our members back to view our exhibitions this past week during our initial member reopening period," says Frist Art Museum Executive Director and CEO Dr. Susan H. Edwards. "They have embraced our new procedures, and we are pleased to report a safe, smooth, and enjoyable visitor experience."

All current exhibitions that had opened before the Frist closed on March 15 have been extended. The higher-touch areas in the building, including the Martin ArtQuest® Gallery, café, gift shop, and auditorium are temporarily closed, and there will be no group tours in the first stage of reopening. Some public programs, such as conversations, lectures, and other events, will continue to be offered at FristArtMuseum.org for the time being.

From Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, September 5, the Frist will offer members dedicated hours on Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon. To view additional benefits or join the Frist, visit FristArtMuseum.org/membership.

Detailed information about the first stage of reopening, as well as subsequent changes in procedures or restrictions, is available at FristArtMuseum.org/reopening.

Photo Credit: John Schweikert

