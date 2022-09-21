Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOOD

Organized by the Frist Art Museum, the exhibition will be on view in the Upper-Level Galleries from November 11, 2022 through March 5, 2023.

Register for Nashville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Frist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOOD

The Frist Art Museum presents Matthew Ritchie: A Garden in the Flood, a thematic survey of the artist's work since 2000, comprising paintings, drawings, sculpture, and video. Organized by the Frist Art Museum, the exhibition will be on view in the Upper-Level Galleries from November 11, 2022 through March 5, 2023.

Matthew Ritchie is an internationally recognized artist who has exhibited at major museums around the world including the Guggenheim, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art; his works were also featured in the 2018 Frist Art Museum exhibition Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century. A pioneer in integrating disciplines and combining mediums, Ritchie has created deeply symbolic and dynamic installations that often involve architects, dancers, musicians, and other creatives.

"This exhibition is ideal for a creative city like Nashville, with its ingrained and enduring tradition of interdisciplinary artistic collaborations," said Frist Art Museum chief curator Mark Scala. In a recording that provides the sound bed for the exhibition and accompanies Ritchie's new film Telmun, the Grammy Award-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers perform specially commissioned music by the acclaimed composer Hanna Benn.

"Ritchie's works show inner and outer space converging in vistas of black holes and particle clouds, organic mutations and human phantasms, sacred music and scorched cityscapes," said Scala. Teeming with luminous colors, surreal forms, and evocative symbols, they are efforts to visualize the deep human desire to develop "theories of everything" in fields as diverse as literature, mythology, philosophy, science, and technology.

Though his attempts to depict abstract, invisible forces are often rooted in complex theory, Ritchie's art can be appreciated on a strictly aesthetic level. He writes, "Information is itself a material, just like paint, music, or film. All my works can be fully experienced without reading a single text. But like the tales of Scheherazade in One Thousand and One Nights, or a multiverse like the Marvel Universe, there are stories within stories here-should you choose to explore them."

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates
September 20, 2022

The second annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival 2022 was a tremendous success doubling attendance, adding stages, and providing new and exciting panels and professional writing sessions.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'
September 20, 2022

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is being done by the The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op to be an eligible production for Nashville's Spotlight Awards. The Spotlight Awards is the Nashville area satellite program for The Jimmy Awards. They are looking for a cis male home schooled or cis male high school student of any ethnicity to play the role of Jamie.
Nashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth CastNashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast
September 20, 2022

Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. 
National Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art ExhibitionNational Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art Exhibition
September 19, 2022

From September 23 through November 30, 2022, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will present a major exhibition by funk music icon George Clinton. Presented in partnership with AARP, 'Boundless: The Manifestation of Self Expression' features 33 pieces of art with vibrant colors unique to the icon's eclectic style.
Country Artist Allison Cipris Releases Nostalgic New Single 'Sunrise Drive'Country Artist Allison Cipris Releases Nostalgic New Single 'Sunrise Drive'
September 16, 2022

Country-Rock singer/songwriter Allison Cipris recently released her newest single 'Sunrise Drive.'