Eric Paslay to Headline Nashville Ballet's 37th Annual Gala at Schermerhorn

Nashville Ballet has announced that GRAMMY-nominated country artist Eric Paslay will headline the 37th Annual Ballet Ball this Saturday, March 7 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Jamey Johnson will not perform as previously announced due to unforeseen circumstances.

Paslay, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic live performances, will now lead the evening's entertainment as part of the annual gala celebrating Nashville Ballet's 40th Season.

Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated Eric Paslay has built a reputation as one of Nashville's most reliable hitmakers and live performers. A true artist's artist, Paslay has celebrated five No.1 hits, with four of those ranked among the Top 100 Songs of the Decade by Country Aircheck, including the #1 spot on that chart with "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" as recorded by Jake Owen.

The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including GRAMMY's Best Country Song, ACM's Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year, as well as an artist GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "The Driver" - a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley. Paslay continues to see success as a songwriter, having co-penned Keith Urban's 2022 hit "Wild Hearts." His latest independent project, Perfect Stranger, a 6 song EP, is available now.

Tickets for the Ballet Ball Late Party (8 pm - 12 pm) are still available for purchase at NashvilleBallet.com/late-party.