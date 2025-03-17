Dylan Scott Sets Headlining Nashville Show At The Pinnacle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As his current single “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” nears the top of the country charts, multi-Platinum artist Dylan Scott is giving his own town a treat with the announcement of his headlining show at Nashville's new venue The Pinnacle on September 26. Scott will be joined by special guests George Birge and Mackenzie Carpenter for the evening. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.

Known for his rowdy and energetic live performance, Scott will bring his robust catalog of hits to his biggest venues yet next month on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour. Beginning April 3 in Boston, the tour will hit 17 cities coast-to-coast including major markets like New York City and a trip across the border for two shows in Ontario. Special guests George Birge, Dasha and Graham Barham will join select dates. The Louisiana native thrived on the road last year, serving as direct support on Cole Swindell's Win The Night Tour before embarking on his own headlining I Owe You One Tour, which saw high demand from fans through sold-out shows.

Already topping the charts once this year with his fifth career No.1 “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, Scott continues to dominate Country radio with his current single “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” at No. 4. As a result, the hitmaker is currently the fourth most-played artist at Country radio so far this year, behind Morgan Wallen, Post Malone and Jelly Roll. For tickets and more information, please visit here.

Country Till I Die Tour Dates:

April 3, 2025 in Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway *^

April 4, 2025 in Wallingford, Conn. at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *^

April 5, 2025 in New York, N.Y. at Terminal 5 *^

April 10, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

April 11, 2025 in Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Center *^

April 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ont. at History *^

April 13, 2025 in Pickering, Ont. at Pickering Casino Resort

April 24, 2025 in Clovis, Calif. at Clovis Rodeo Grounds

April 25, 2025 in Indio, Calif. at Stagecoach

April 26, 2025 in Henderson, Nev. at Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater

May 1, 2025 in Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House *^

May 2, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union *^

May 3, 2025 in Denver, Colo. at Mission Ballroom *^

May 9, 2025 in Omaha, Neb. at Steelhouse *^

May 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wis. at The Rave - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage *^

May 15, 2025 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena +^

May 16, 2025 in Orlando, Fla. at Hard Rock Live - Orlando +^

May 17, 2025 in St. Augustine, Fla. at St. Augustine Amphitheatre +^

George Birge*

Dasha+

Graham Barham^

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT:

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl, an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched five No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can't Have Mine” and “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Scott earned a 2023 and 2024 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.” With career streams surpassing 4 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. He will embark on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour this spring, hitting his biggest venues yet. Livin' My Best Life (Still), the deluxe edition of the latest album from Scott, features five new tracks including No.1 hit “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, Top 5 single “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” and viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-certified Platinum No. 1 radio single, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

Photo credit: Robby Klein

