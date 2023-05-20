Connor Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More To Teach With BROADWAY DREAMS at Belmont Beginning This Month

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President), the premier performing arts education organization, has announced another intensive in Nashville, TN from Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Belmont University. Part of the "Immerse Yourself" Summer Intensive Tour, the weeklong program will provide aspiring performers with the opportunity to attend classes in acting, singing, and dancing, as well as workshops on audition techniques and career development taught by Broadway Dreams' faculty of top Broadway performers and industry pros. Open to students of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced performers, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents alongside their Broadway idols in a final performance open to the public. Registration for the intensive is still open.

The weeklong "Immerse Yourself" Summer Intensive will be directed by acclaimed choreographer Connor Gallahger (Beetlejuice: The Musical) and feature a roster of Broadway veterans, including Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), two-time Tony Award nominee, Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde); and casting director, Rachel Hoffman from the industry's leading casting agency, The Telsey Office.

"We are thrilled to return to Nashville, one of our favorite cities, to offer another summer intensive week," said Annette Tanner, President and Founder of Broadway Dreams. "Our programs provide students with a unique opportunity to learn from Broadway professionals and gain valuable skills that will help them succeed in a highly competitive industry. We can't wait for Nashville's talented young performers to meet and work with the dream team we have assembled for this intensive."

In addition to the summer intensive, Broadway Dreams will visit Nashville again on Thursday, October 26, 2023, when the city will be buzzing with excitement as Pick Your Poison returns for its second year in a row. This highly anticipated fundraising event is not your average masquerade ball - it's a night of pure magic and mystery that will leave you breathless. Hosted by Broadway Dreams board member, Adam Sansiveri, Managing Director and Head of the Nashville Private Client Group at AllianceBernstein, Pick Your Poison promises to be a night to remember. From the moment you step through the doors, you'll be transported into a glamorous world of intrigue. Throughout the evening, guests will be treated to delectable cocktails and mouth-watering hors d'oeuvres while enjoying pop-up performances by Broadway's finest and Broadway Dreams' incredibly talented students and alumni directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer and Broadway veteran, Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance," Head Over Heels). Don your most dazzling mask and get ready to dance the night away at this must-attend event.

Tickets for Pick Your Poison are on sale now here. All proceeds from the evening will go towards supporting Broadway Dreams' mission of providing world-class performing arts education to young, aspiring performers.

Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Kenya, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.

Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.

