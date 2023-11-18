Connie Smith and Sam Wellington To Be Inducted Into Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame at Grand Ole Opry

The ceremony honoring the careers of Connie Smith and Sam Wellington will take place at Grand Ole Opry on December 1st.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

The Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame has announced the induction of two legendary artists, Connie Smith and Sam Wellington of The Four Guys, into the prestigious hall of fame. The induction ceremony will take place on December 1st at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.

Jackie Thomas, director of The Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, and Richard Lynch, country music singer/songwriter and owner of Keepin It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH, will be presenting the award to Smith and Wellington.

Connie Smith, often referred to as one of the greatest voices in country music, has had a successful career spanning over five decades. She has earned 11 GRAMMY nominations, 20 Top 10 Billboard country singles, and 31 charting albums. Smith was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012. Known for hits like "Once a Day" and "How Great Thou Art," Smith continues to tour and record, often with her husband and producer, Marty Stuart.

Sam Wellington, along with his fellow band members Berl Lyons, Brent Burkett, and Richard Garratt, formed The Four Guys in the late 1960s. Within months of arriving in Nashville, the quartet was invited to perform on the Grand Ole Opry, making them the first vocal group to become lifetime members of the legendary show. The Four Guys went on to tour with Hank Williams, Jr. and the Charley Pride Show, and were nominated for Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association and Music City News.

"We are thrilled to honor these incredible artists for their contributions to country music," said Jackie Thomas, director of The Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame. "Connie Smith and The Four Guys have left an indelible mark on the industry and we are proud to add them to our list of esteemed inductees."

Richard Lynch, himself a member of The Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, will be joining Thomas in presenting the award to Smith and Wellington. "It is an honor to be a part of this special occasion and to recognize such talented and influential artists," said Lynch.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Grand Ole Opry on December 1st and will be a celebration of Smith and Wellington's extraordinary careers and contributions to country music. For more information about The Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, please visit

https://www.facebook.com/OCMHF.



