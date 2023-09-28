Charlotte Morris' Latest Album, WILD CHILD, Available On All Platforms Tomorrow

Don't miss out on this 10-song collection filled with vulnerable moments and powerful reflections.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Charlotte Morris' Latest Album, WILD CHILD, Available On All Platforms Tomorrow

Charlotte Morris' latest album, WILD CHILD, will be available across all platforms tomorrow. In the pre-launch blitz of the past few weeks, Morris released the incredibly hooky new single "This Time 'Round," appeared on WSMV TV's "Today In Nashville" and Circle TV/WSM AM Radio's "Coffee, Country & Cody" show. Multiple track premieres are running, including "Time Will Tell" on Americana Highways, "If My Heart Had A Say" on The Country Note, and "Wild Child" on The Bluegrass Situation. Tomorrow, fans can catch Charlotte live on WMOT Radio's Finally Friday.

Morris has hit across the board promoting WILD CHILD. Americana Music Profiles is currently spotlighting an in-depth interview, while Today's Country Magazine features a review of her latest single. Listen to additional tracks "Breathe," "The Day We Lost You," and "Love Ain't Real," and watch videos of "Good Kind of Hurt," "Tennessee," and "Your Number One" by simply clicking through. You won't be disappointed; this is a deeply personal, 10-song collection that shares vulnerable moments, lifelong hurts and hopeful reflections. WILD CHILD will resonate with music lovers of multiple genres, and it's already drawing attention from respected tastemakers, including:

Greg Victor, ParcBench - "One stunning album. And what a voice . . . destined to encounter the 'repeat' button again and again."

Recorded at two of Nashville's premiere studios (The Castle and Omnisound), WILD CHILD was produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall, Jake Ybarra, Taylor Rae) and engineered by Bryce Roberts (Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line).

For more on Morris go to:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

TikTok

Twitter

YouTube

ABOUT CHARLOTTE

Charlotte discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at the age of four, she taught herself how to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar and mandolin, and was taking her songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Raised outside of Philadelphia, Morris attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre, with minors in Musical Theatre and Business and Marketing. After graduating, she performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once. She joined Lonesome Traveler in 2018 - a concert tour which performed the history of Folk music, starting with Woody Guthrie and ending with songs by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, as she continued to hone her own songwriting skills. She also released her debut EP, TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE, in 2018 and has since released several singles and another five-song EP (produced by Nashville-based Mitch Dane), entitled SPUTNIK. In 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first fully acoustic tour, performing in over fifteen different cities across the U.S. She released her first full-length album, SONGS FOR MY NEXT EX, in December of 2020. Morris moved to Nashville the following year and released the intensely personal single, "Good Kind Of Hurt." When she's not writing or performing, Charlotte works in the fintech industry, travels across the country in her converted van, and avidly works crossword puzzles. She loves playing with her Miniature Schnauzer / Pug mix puppy Kiwi, cycling, hiking, paddleboarding and traveling. Described by friends as curious, strong, and loyal, Charlotte is on a mission to visit every U.S. National Park.



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
GHOST, GHOST COME OUT TONIGHT! Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in October Photo
GHOST, GHOST COME OUT TONIGHT! Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in October

October 6 - 29, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight, written by Catherine Bush.  Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency Photo
RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency

 Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, the wildly entertaining and one-of-a-kind show, will mark its upcoming momentous 2nd Anniversary celebration with the announcement of their Woolworth Theatre residency!

3
Nashville Reps Stellar 9 to 5: The Musical Photo
Nashville Rep's Stellar 9 to 5: The Musical

Baker’s superb direction brings all the various moving parts of this huge production together to deliver a gratifyingly heartfelt paean to the millions of working women (and men) who inspired the screenplay and musical book by Patricia Resnick. Baker’s vision for the piece, in concert with her team of collaborators, delivers a production of 9 to 5: The Musical that is delightfully fresh and new, eschewing the tendency of some directors to offer a rehash of what’s already been seen on Broadway, on tour or in regional theater.

4
Nashville Childrens Theatres STRONG INSIDE Photo
Nashville Children's Theatre's STRONG INSIDE

Thanks to Andrew Maraniss’ best-selling book Strong Inside – adapted for the stage by Tyrone L. Robinson – Wallace’s storied basketball career in the Southeastern Conference and the details of his upbringing in the segregated South are now brought vividly to life onstage in a history-making production from NCT, the third-oldest theater for younger audiences in the United States. Founded in 1931 by members of the Junior League of Nashville, there can be no denying that NCT, like its hometown itself and one of its favorite sons (Wallace), has been reflective of the growing diversity of its people and the evolution of its cultural and educational institutions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway
Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton Video
Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Role4Initiative
Mills-Pate Arts Center (9/14-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You