BWW Q&A: Brian Dales on ONLY HOPE: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO A WALK TO REMEMBER at The Franklin Theatre

We spoke to Brian Dales about Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember's Nashville debut at the Franklin Theatre for a strictly limited engagement on April 25-28, 2024.

Based on the bestselling novel and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West) that captured the hearts of millions, the unofficial jukebox musical adaptation features songs from and inspired by the film's iconic soundtrack and stars Brian Logan Dales (pop-rock band The Summer Set) as Landon Carter and Janel Parrish (Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's To All The Boys series) as Jamie Sullivan.

With adaptation by Jordan Ross Schindler (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), executive production by Amy Sapp, creative production by Kenneth Ferrone (Broadway’s The Wanderer, FOX’s Grease Live!, RENT Live!, and NBC’s Annie Live!), music direction and arrangements by Elmo Zapp, and direction by Anna Bovi, Only Hope evokes the nostalgia from the novel and film, while reminding us of the profound impact love and faith can have on our lives.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of Nicholas Sparks' most cherished stories live on stage!

Also starring: Henry Beddoe as Clay, Julia Lauren Bullock (from The Foxies) as Belinda (4/25 & 4/26 only), Bourke Floyd (Dawson’s Creek) as Worth, Dani Kucera as Tracy, Tania Joy as Cynthia, Robert Mannis as Reverend Sullivan, Cassadee Pope (from The Voice S3) as Belinda (4/27 & 4/28 only), and Richaun Stewart as Eric.

Janel Parrish is a singer and actress. She starred as Mona Vanderwaal in the mystery-drama television series Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and as Margot Covey in the To All the Boys film series, by Netflix.

Brian Logan Dales is a singer/songwriter, and the lead singer of pop-punk band, The Summer Set.

How does it feel to be part of a tribute to such a beloved story in the form of A Walk to Remember?

I really love this show and it’s an honor to do it again in a brand new city. Working with Janel and this creative team is a true privilege. I think this show will really resonate in Franklin because the show is so deeply rooted in the story of community and what happens when a small town comes together for one of their own.

Can you share any unique challenges or exciting moments you've encountered while preparing for this show?

The challenges of this show are my favorite part! Landon is in nearly every scene so I leave every show exhausted in the best way. Doing this show in a theatre as beautiful as The Franklin is very exciting. The staging is really beautiful.

How do you approach playing the iconic characters of Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan?

I’m hoping it’s a healthy balance of honoring the movie while also putting my own take on the character in a fresh way. I want the character and the show to feel both new and nostalgic at the same time.

Can you talk about your working relationship with the creative team, especially with Kenneth Ferrone and Jordan Ross Schindler?

I’ve worked with Jordan and Kenneth on Cruel Intentions in the past and they’re both so great. It’s a privilege to have Kenneth involved in A Walk To Remember now as well. I hope we get to work together even more in the future!

How do you feel the stage adaptation differs from the film and the novel?

I’ve never read the novel but we’re definitely trying to honor the movie the best we can! There are lots of pivotal scenes in the movie we’re paying homage to in a great way!

Can you share any behind-the-scenes moments or experiences from the rehearsals?

This cast is just so great, and I know we don’t have a lot of time together but it’s really felt like a family. The camaraderie is really special. And Janel and I have been friends for a while and got to do this show once already in Los Angeles and working with her is the best!