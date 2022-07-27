BMI Renews Its Long-Term Agreement With C3 Presents

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.), the global leader in music rights management, has announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with C3 Presents, one of the world's largest music festival producers. The multi-year agreement solidifies BMI as the only performing rights organization (PRO) with stages at the acclaimed Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, giving national exposure to its unmatched roster of established and developing talent.

In partnership with C3 Presents, BMI has had an impressive track record over the years of using its stages to showcase artists such as Lady Gaga, Halsey and Chance the Rapper, who all made their Lollapalooza debut on the BMI stage before they were household names.

"BMI's relationship with C3 is one of our most rewarding and long-standing partnerships," said Mason Hunter, AVP, Creative, Nashville. "Together, we have created a unique festival experience for fans and artists alike. We're thrilled that C3 continues to recognize our ability to bring up-and-coming talent to their stages and look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

"Together with BMI, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival share a long history of celebrating songwriters and we are pleased to be able to extend our partnership through the next several years," said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents. "We look forward to seeing the best and brightest new songwriters on the BMI stage each year."

In 2003, BMI premiered at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on a small stage, which has grown to be one of the most anticipated events of the festival. With its unrivaled reputation, the stage has featured top artists including Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, Weyes Blood, Ingrid Andress, HARDY, Gary Clark, Jr., Rayland Baxter, Amanda Shires, and more. Lollapalooza is cemented in music festival history and continues to be one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world. BMI's stage premiered at the long-running festival in 2006 and quickly became a hotbed of up-and-coming talent. In addition to featuring Lady Gaga, Halsey and Chance the Rapper, other acts to grace the BMI stage early in their careers include X Ambassadors, Bebe Rexha, Cage the Elephant, MAX and Sofi Tukker, to name a few.

For the lineups for this year's BMI stage at Lollapalooza, please visit bmi.com.