Auditions Announced for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at The Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department have announced auditions for The Marvelous Wonderettes, the Williamson County Performing Arts Center's 2022 fall production.

Auditions will take place Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1 - 3 p.m. and Monday, July 18, 2022 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Auditions are available by appointment only. Auditions will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Video submissions will also be accepted.

The first audition will be singing and may also consist of a cold reading from the script and dance. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners should bring sheet music in the correct key and may sing from the show. For an audition appointment, please email wcpactn@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. Video auditions must be submitted by Friday, July 8, 2022.

Individuals of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin October 1, 2022. Performances will take place Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Casting for The Marvelous Wonderettes includes roles for 4 principal characters. For a list of roles available, please visit www.wcpactn.com/support/auditions.php.

Actors will be paid a $500 stipend.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.