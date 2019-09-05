ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Comes to The Renaissance Center Stage

The Renaissance Players are proud to present ANNIE GET YOUR GUN on the Renaissance Center stage! This classic musical is being directed by Rachel Jackson and runs from September 27 - October 6, 2019. Come out and relive the days of sharpshooters and cowboys in this fictionalized musical version of the real Annie Oakley's story.

Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and, while struggling to care for her brother and sisters, she gains the attention of Col. Buffalo Bill. He convinces her to join his Wild West Show, and Annie soon falls head-over-heels for Frank Butler, the current headliner. Annie surpasses Frank as the main attraction, and, with his ego bruised, Frank leaves for a rival show. Fate brings Annie and Frank together again for a final shoot-out that makes for a powerful finale!

"Annie Get Your Gun is a timeless story of a girl with big talent and an even bigger heart. I've loved getting to shape this story with our talented cast, and I believe our audiences will instantly be pulled in by Annie's relatability. There can never be enough stories about women who pioneered their way to the top of their field, and Annie is a prime example," says director Rachel Jackson. "I couldn't have asked for a more well-rounded cast and crew for this process. From the music and choreography, to the actors all making each moment their own, they have all truly bought into this incredible story. Come on this journey with us and watch Annie Oakley find true friendship, true love, and most importantly - herself."

This show is set to the immortal music of Irving Berlin and contains musical classics like "There's No Business Like Show Business," "You Can't Get a Man With a Gun," and "Anything You Can Do." Annie Get Your Gun is considered a classic golden-age musical, and the whole family will surely enjoy every moment!

Performances are September 27-28 & October 4-5 at 7:00 pm, and September 29 & October 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at www.renplayers.com or by calling the box office at 615-593-5520.

Our cast of talented actors is made up of adults and children from Dickson and the surrounding counties!

Annie Get Your Gun Cast:

Annie Oakley: Sierra Prue

Frank Butler: Jarrod Clark

Buffalo Bill: Tyler Lebens

Dolly Tate: Tory Gunn Clark

Tommy Keeler: Will Stephens

Winnie Tate: Gracie Pulliam

Charlie Davenport: Brady Klosterman

Foster Wilson: Carey Thompson

Mac (The Prop Man)/Pawnee Bill: Tom Whiting

Sitting Bull: Matthew Grimes

Jessie: Hailey Ridgway

Nellie: Brooke Corlew

Little Jake: Kaden Bell

Dining Car Waiter/Band Leader: Jason Foreman

Sleeping Car Porter: Michelle Ridgway

Messenger: Hannah Ridgway

Running Deer: Maverick Mangrum

Eagle Feather: Josh Ridgway

Mrs. Sylvia Potter-Porter: Jean Thompson

Mrs. Schuyler Adams: Angela Mangrum

Ensemble/Featured Dancers: Laken Brown, Ruth Reynolds, Laura Hill, Maddie Lebens, Ginger Bertoni, Emma Ramsey, Emily Murphy, Giuliana Bertoni, Alex Corlew, Stella Pearson





