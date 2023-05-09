Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month

The festival runs May 24-26.

C2 Montréal has announced that on May 24, two internationally renowned giants in their respective fields will take the stage together for the very first time at the upcoming 12th edition (May 24-26). C2MTL will welcome Dr Yoshua Bengio, recognized globally as one of the leading experts in artificial intelligence for his pioneering work in deep learning, and Professor Yuval Noah Harari, the best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, and who is considered to be one of the world's most influential intellectuals.

Last March, Bengio and Harari joined hundreds of other leading names in the technology world in an open letter calling for a moratorium on the development of large AI models, asserting that "AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity."

C2MTL23 will present the conference "Yuval Noah Harari and Yoshua Bengio: A discussion on artificial intelligence, democracy and the future of civilization" in collaboration with their partner Mila - Quebec AI Institute. Bengio and Harari will explore their visions of the future, at the crossroads of hope for a better world founded on technologies serving the common good and fears that this progress may be monopolized and could tilt the fate of humanity. A rare opportunity to catch two of the world's great thinkers face to face sharing their insights into a highly topical issue with potentially huge ramifications.

To get your pass or to see the program : c2montreal.com



