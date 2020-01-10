The Segal Centre Will be Kicking Off 2020 with SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

The Segal Centre will be kicking off 2020 with a unique theatrical experience that takes #selfcare to the next level - just in time to help keep those New Year's resolutions going! Directed by Segal Centre Artistic Associate Caitlin Murphy, the Montreal premiere of Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds will be in the Segal Centre Studio from February 9 to March 1, 2020.

How do you speak your mind when you can't say a word?

Seeking to live their best lives, six stressed-out city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle for a 5-day silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods. Led only by an unseen guru, this group of mismatched strangers attempts to abandon technology and observe a vow of silence, discovering just how hard it can be to keep their mouths shut. As news feeds and social media threaten to drown our lives in noise, this charming and compassionate new play performed mostly without words asks if we are still equipped to be together in silence. At times challenging, refreshing, and simply entertaining, Small Mouth Sounds strips away the racket and reminds us of our essential human connections.

The group of retreat guests searching for answers is played by Andreas Apergis (Segal Centre's A doll's house, X-Men: Days of Future Past), Alison Darcy (Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Scapegoat Carnivale Theatre whose recent work includes YEV and Sapientia), Matthew Gagnon (Segal Centre's What's in a Name? and Sherlock), Gabe Grey (Citadel's Disgraced and CBC's Coroner), Zara Jestadt (Stratford's An Ideal Husband), and Warona Setshwaelo (Geordie's Reaching for Starlight and Imago's If We Were Birds). Marcelo Arroyo (Imago's Pig Girl) completes the cast as the unseen voice of their teacher.

"This quiet and surprising gem of a show serves as a reminder of the magic of live theatre and the unique relationship between the actors and the audience. It's unlike any show you've seen before," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Transforming the Segal Studio into a peaceful getaway is a stunning creative team led by Director Caitlin Murphy (A Doll's House, Part 2) and includes Set Designer Bruno-Pierre Houle (Scapegoat Carnivale's Sapientia), Costume Designer Sophie El-Assaad (3-time META winner), Lighting Designer Martin Sirois (Segal Centre's Mythic), and Music and Sound Composer Rob Denton (META winner for Tableau D'Hôte Theatre's Another Home Invasion).

Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org

WHERE:

5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, H3W 1M7

CAST

JAN Andreas Apergis

TEACHER Marcelo Arroyo

JOAN Alison Darcy

NED Matthew Gagnon

RODNEY Gabe Grey

ALICIA Zara Jestadt

JUDY Warona Setshwaelo

CREATIVE TEAM

PLAYWRIGHT Bess Wohl

DIRECTOR Caitlin Murphy

SET DESIGNER Bruno-Pierre Houle

COSTUME DESIGNER Sophie El-Assaad

LIGHTING DESIGNER Martin Sirois

MUSIC AND SOUND COMPOSER Rob Denton

STAGE MANAGER HeatherEllen Strain

APPRENTICE STAGE MANAGER Tali Anzel-Sivkin

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York

TICKETS:

$45 - $59

Group, Senior, Student, Under 30 discounts available. Subject to availability.

514.739.7944

www.segalcentre.org

PERFORMANCES

February 9 - March 1, 2020

Previews:

Sunday, February 9 - 1:30 p.m.

Monday, February 10 - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11 - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 - 8:00 p.m.

Regular Run:

Mondays - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesdays - Saturdays (closed Fridays) - 8:00 p.m.

Sundays - 7:00 p.m.

Matinées:

Wednesdays, February 19 and 26 - 1:00 p.m.

Sundays, February 16 and 23, and March 1 - 2:00 p.m.

SUNDAY @ THE SEGAL

An enriching pre-show lecture on the ideas and themes of Small Mouth Sounds.

Sunday, February 9 - 11:00 a.m.

Entrance is free.

MONDAY NIGHT TALKBACKS

A chance to interact with the creators and actors of the play after the curtain goes down.

Mondays, February 17 and 24

TUESDAY NIGHT LIVE

The ideal night out for theatre-lovers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s! Price includes dinner, a drink, and a discounted ticket to see Small Mouth Sounds.

Tuesday, February 11 - 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $80 - Subscribe to 4, 5, or 6 plays and enjoy this evening at the Segal for only $1 more than a regular-priced theatre ticket! Please visit our website for more information.

ASL-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE

pricing to this ASL performance is reserved exclusively for the Deaf community and ASL users. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact a Segal Centre Box Office Associate at boxoffice@segalcentre.org.

Saturday, February 29 - 8:00 p.m.





