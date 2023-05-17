The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'

The event is on Friday May 19th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada! Photo 3 BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!
The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June Photo 4 The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'

Faithful to its tradition of performing complete cycles of string quartets by one composer, the Molinari Quartet closes its season with a major event entitled «The Quartet According to Berio» in its series Twentieth and Beyond on Friday May 19th.

The Italian composer Luciano Berio (1925-2003) has left a substantial work that can be categorised as unclassifiable. At times serial, at times post-webernian and sometimes even electronic, his music is influenced by the modernity of the Darmstadt School. His musical explorations have led him to finish Puccini's opera Turandot and even to write « Rendering » a work based on the sketches from Schubert's unifinished 10th symphony.

As for his string quartets, they explores all the possibilities of the string quartet writing. Berio also creates a unique language especially with his later quartets, Notturno and Glosse that are at times even contemplative.

« This is a very rich string quartet cycle and the composer explores all the different aspects of string quartet writing of the 20th century. The music is magnetic and we are very enthusiastic about sharing these incredible quartets with our public » says Olga Ranzenhofer, violinist and artistic director of the Molinari Quartet.

The Molinari Quartet invites Jean Portugais, university professor, music-lover and former music commentator for Radio-Canada, to give a pre-concert free conference in the concert hall of the Conservatory at 6:30 PM on May 19. The 40 minute conference will give biographical and musicological information on the very innovative and original composer that is Luciano Berio.

The Quartet According to Berio

The complete string quartet cycle by Luciano Berio (1925-2003)

  • Study (1952)
  • Quartetto (1955)
  • Sincronie (1964)
  • Notturno (1993)
  • Glosse (1996)

Dialogue on the Plateau

The concert will be preceded by the Dialogue on the Plateau series, a free workshop activity at the Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal (465, Mont-Royal East), on Sunday, May 14 at 2 PM. You will hear analysis, discussions and musical excerpts of the works to be played at the May 19 concert.




RELATED STORIES - Montreal

JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month Photo
JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the critically and multi-award-winning, Josephine: A Musical Cabaret starring Tymisha Harris and directed/choreographed by Sean Cheesman.

The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June Photo
The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June

Our Time - A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month Photo
Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month

C2 Montréal has announced that on May 24, two internationally renowned giants in their respective fields will take the stage together for the very first time at the upcoming 12th edition (May 24-26).

BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centres 2023-2024 Theatre Season Photo
BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season earlier today with a celebratory toast in their Lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This stellar season of theatre brings two prestige shows that wowed audiences on Broadway and two groundswell Canadian hits that point to our country's vibrant future in the arts. These premium shows are happening in your own backyard at accessible prices.


More Hot Stories For You

The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'
JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This MonthJOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month
The Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This JuneThe Lyric Theatre Presents OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION This June
Yoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This MonthYoshua Bengio and Yuval Noah Harari Come To C2 Montréal This Month

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Masters of Sufi Qawwali
Oscar Peterson Concert Hall (5/27-5/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine: A Musical Cabaret
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (5/28-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Time - A Broadway Celebration
The Lyric Theatre (6/08-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You