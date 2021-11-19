Talisman Theatre to Present Staged Reading of ANTIOCH

Antioch is a tale of two women: a teenager, Lily, and her emotionally distant mother, Inas. Their pasts have put them at odds: Inas, unable to face her own anger, numbs herself with alcohol and television; Lily, utterly dissatisfied by Western ideology, refuses to join the "system". Yet both began by craving greater purpose and meaning-like Lily's 2500-year-old friend, Antigone. These women are stuck in their tragedies, each buried alive by their own rage. Can they find a way out? With a dose of magic realism they meet beyond the boundary of time, along the border of Syria, where East meets West-in Antioch.

This adaptation of Antioch brings to light the dangers of intergenerational trauma, the importance of sharing the history of your ancestors, and the values of communication, connection, and acceptance. The power of vulnerability can stop the wheel of fate and change its course.

The questions that Antioch asks is: What is home for an immigrant and can freedom exist if you have to give up yourself for the sake of others.

This play is Talisman Theatre's first produced-for-digital experience. We are thrilled to embark on this project with emerging director Sophie el Assaad. This well-rounded artist, known to the theatre community as an award-winning costume designer, brings all of her creative energy to her new role.

This is also Talisman's first collaboration with the rising star duo of potatoCakes_digital. Designed to be streamed to a virtual audience, Antioch seeks to live at the intersection of theater and digital art.

Performance Details:

Written by Sarah Berthiaume | Translated by Iris Cronin | Directed by Sophie El Assaad.

Cast Nora Guerch, Cara Rebecca, Mona Maarabani, and Ismail Zourhlal (voice).

Choreographer Hoor Malas | Sound Design Jesse Ash | Visual Direction & Editing potatoCakes_digital | Costume Design Sophie El Assaad | Stage Manager Luciana Burcheri | Assistant Designers Sandrina Sparagna, Nadine Jaafar and Skander Cherif.

Antioch | A Talisman Theatre on line streaming experience

December 13 to 18th at 7pm + December19th at 3pm, 2021

on YouTube

Tickets: talisman-theatre.com - pay-what-you-can