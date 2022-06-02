Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play FringeMTL After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders!

Montreal News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 2, 2022  

THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play FringeMTL After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

After a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe Festival, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx returns to FringeMTL with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another. But it is also the name given to a group of crows. What happens when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Audiences may know Proulx as the creator of BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 ANGRY PUPPETS, which won the 2015 Best Solo Show Award at FringeMTL. The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, and just won Orlando Fringe's Patron's Pick, Critics' Choice Award, and Best Original Script Award.



Related Articles View More Montreal Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Holocaust Drama THE FINAL VEIL To Run At The Cell Theatre, July 14-31
  • Nicholas Barasch, David Baida, Kerry Conte & More to Star in World Premiere of THE BUTCHER BOY at Irish Rep
  • Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater's EPIPHANY
  • Mabou Mines to Present Three-Day 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF WORK