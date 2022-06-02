THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY To Play FringeMTL After A Sold-Out Run At Orlando Fringe

After a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe Festival, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx returns to FringeMTL with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred in the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another. But it is also the name given to a group of crows. What happens when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Audiences may know Proulx as the creator of BAKER'S DOZEN: 12 ANGRY PUPPETS, which won the 2015 Best Solo Show Award at FringeMTL. The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, and just won Orlando Fringe's Patron's Pick, Critics' Choice Award, and Best Original Script Award.