STRAWBERRIES IN JANUARY to be Presented at Centaur Theatre This Winter

Centaur Theatre will present Strawberries in January - A Musical Fantasy, a heartfelt and joyous collaboration with Théâtre Advienne que pourra, running from January 21 to February 9, 2025. This marks the world premiere of a new English-language musical version of a Québécois classic, adapted by visionary director Frédéric Bélanger and songwriter Audrey Thériault, featuring original music by Ludovic Bonnier, Eva Foote and Habib Zekri.



Based on the award-winning play Des fraises en janvier by Evelyne de la Chenelière, this new adaptation is a vibrant exploration of love, serendipity, and human connection, set against the romantic and wintry backdrop of Montreal. With music that makes hearts soar, Strawberries in January - A Musical Fantasy brings a fresh perspective to the interwoven lives of four singletons searching for meaning, love, and laughter amidst their daily trials.



This musical adaptation features eighteen toe-tapping tunes, with stirring arrangements by Nick Carpenter and Habib Zekri, adding layers of emotion and melody to this modern romantic tale.



“Strawberries in January invites audiences to reflect on the power of chance and the beauty of human connection, all while immersing them in a world of song and storytelling. It's a show that warms the heart and brightens the soul, perfect for the cold winter months.” – Frédéric Bélanger, Director



“I am thrilled by the opportunity to introduce the English community to the exceptional talent of director Frédéric Bélanger. He has nurtured the musical adaptation of Strawberries in January since 2016. We began working together on it just before the pandemic and being able to bring it to the stage at last is a testament to the resilience of the artists of the Montreal theatre community. It is a play that celebrates the power of love and imagination to overcome every obstacle and that is a story we all need right now.” – Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre Artistic & Executive Director

The production features an adaptation by Frédéric Bélanger, who also serves as the director. The original play was written by Evelyne de la Chenelière and translated by Morwyn Brebner. Audrey Thériault contributed both the adaptation and original music, with additional original music by Ludovic Bonnier, Eva Foote, and Habib Zekri. Musical direction and arrangements are by Nick Carpenter, while song translations are by Alexis Diamond.

The cast includes Eloi ArchamBaudoin, Ryan Bommarito, Métushalème Dary, and Madeleine Scovil. The musicians are Khalil Bouaziz, Quinn Dooley, Tobias Kimmelman, and Christophe Papadimitriou.



Cette adaptation musicale comprend dix-huit airs entraînants, avec des arrangements émouvants de Nick Carpenter et Habib Zekri, qui ajoutent des couches d'émotion et de mélodie à ce conte romantique moderne.



« Strawberries in January invite le public à réfléchir au pouvoir du hasard et à la beauté des liens humains, tout en le plongeant dans un monde de chansons et de contes. C'est un spectacle qui réchauffe le cœur et illumine l'âme, parfait pour les mois froids de l'hiver. » - Frédéric Bélanger, Mise en scène



« Je suis ravie de l'opportunité de faire découvrir à la communauté anglaise le talent exceptionnel du metteur en scène Frédéric Bélanger. Il s'occupe de l'adaptation musicale de Strawberries in January depuis 2016. Nous avons commencé à y travailler ensemble juste avant la pandémie et le fait de pouvoir enfin la porter à la scène témoigne de la résilience des artistes de la communauté théâtrale montréalaise. C'est une pièce qui célèbre le pouvoir de l'amour et de l'imagination pour surmonter tous les obstacles, et c'est une histoire dont nous avons tous besoin en ce moment. » - Eda Holmes, Directrice artistique et exécutive du Théâtre Centaur

