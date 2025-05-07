SONGS AND LAUGHTER - An Evening Of Music, Humor, And Heart to be Presented at Folkshpiel Teyater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A vibrant new chapter in Yiddish cultural life is beginning with the launch of a newly formed branch of the Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society - Folkshpiel Teyater, an up and coming Yiddish theatre company dedicated to bringing the language, humour, and soul of Yiddish stage tradition to new audiences. The company proudly announces its inaugural production, Lider un Gelekhter, (Songs and Laughter), an original revue celebrating the timeless charm and wit of classic Yiddish theatre.

Lider un Gelekhter will premiere on June 26th at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, 5801 Cavendish Blvd., offering a joyful evening of sketches and songs drawn from beloved Yiddish plays, musicals, and vaudeville routines. Performed in Yiddish with English supertitles, the show is a warm and welcoming invitation to audiences of all backgrounds to experience the enduring power of Yiddish performance.

"We're thrilled to introduce our company with a production that honors the spirit of Yiddish theatre-playful, poignant, and full of life," said Sam Stein, Director of Folkshpiel Teyater. "Lider un Gelekhter is a tribute to the resilience and joy that define this art form, and we can't wait to share it with the community."

Anisa Cameron, Artistic Director of the Dramatic Society, shared her excitement: "The CSLDS is thrilled to offer more opportunities to share the rich tradition of Yiddish theatre with a broader audience." She added, "I'm excited to see both seasoned performers and newcomers come together to develop fresh, modern approaches while still honoring the heritage of Yiddish theatre."

The cast features a dynamic ensemble of performers who bring new energy to classic material. The show is produced by Marcy Stein, with musical direction by John Gilbert.

Folkshpiel Teyater was founded with a mission to revitalize Yiddish theatre through performance, education, and community engagement. Its debut production signals the start of a bold artistic journey rooted in tradition and driven by innovation.

The performances will take place on June 26: 7:30 pm, June 28: 2 pm and 7:30 pm, June 29: 2 pm and 7:30 pm at Harold Greenspon Auditorium.

