Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST as Part of Shakespeare in the Parks in Montreal

Repercussion Theatre and Persephone Productions have come together to bring you Oscar Wilde’s beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Rebecca Gibian and Adam Capriolo). Check out photos from the show below!

In this sidesplitting satire of manners and mistaken identity, Wilde dazzles with wit and wordplay, while positively skewering the strictures of social stratification. With a terrific ensemble of 6 dazzling performers, and the magical outdoor setting you’ve come to expect from Shakespeare-in-the-Park, this production proposes the perfect summer evening. So hold onto your handbags and pack yourcucumber sandwiches, because you won’t want to miss this tantalizing treat!