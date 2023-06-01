Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiatives

The 2023 Season promises to captivate audiences with extraordinary performances and groundbreaking initiatives that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Opera on the Avalon (OOTA), Newfoundland and Labrador's premier opera company, has announced its highly anticipated 15th anniversary season. The 2023 Season promises to captivate audiences with extraordinary performances and groundbreaking initiatives that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region.

World Premiere of "February" at the Arts and Culture Centre

OOTA celebrates the third opera in its New Commission Series with the world premiere of "February," based on Lisa Moore's best-selling novel. The opera, with music composed by Laura Kaminsky and a libretto written by Moore and Kaminsky, revolves around the sinking of the Ocean Ranger on Valentine's Day in 1982, paying tribute to the 84 men who lost their lives in the disaster. Conducted by Judith Yan, and directed by Ruth Lawrence, the cast includes Katherine Pracht-Phares, Matthew Dalen, Leroy Davis, Pascale Spinney, Michael Kelly, Stephen Hegedus, and Lara Ciekiewicz in principal roles.

The creative team will include Alison Helmer as Set Designer, Keith Roberts as Costume Designer, Leigh-Ann Vardy as Lighting Designer, Cameron Davis as Projections Designer, and Don Ellis as Sound Designer. The World Premiere will be presented on October 13th, 2023, at the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's, NL, with an additional show on October 14th.

"75 x 75" - Marking 75 Years of Confederation

Opera on the Avalon (OOTA) is pleased to announce 75 x 75, a multidisciplinary project marking the 75th anniversary of Newfoundland and Labrador's Confederation with Canada. This groundbreaking initiative, funded by The Commemorate Canada program and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, will feature performances and interviews from over 75 individuals, shining a light on the cultural and historical significance of Confederation.

75 x 75 will begin with a special concert and story-telling event hosted at the Colonial Building on March 30th, 2024, which will be available to experience both in-person and via live-stream. Following the concert, OOTA-TV will host a collection of captivating videos, available to view at no charge, and interactive displays aimed at deepening the understanding and appreciation of our region's diverse perspectives and history.

The Interview Series will be led by esteemed CBC producer Rod Etheridge and journalist Sarah Antle, featuring a diverse range of individuals, including artists, activists, educators, knowledge keepers, community leaders, musicians, writers, and social figures.

The Performance Series will be led by a creative team including, videographer and director Roger Maunder of Up Sky Down Films, world-renowned photographer Dave Howells, videographer and photographer Dru Kennedy, and costume designer Keith Roberts. These videos will showcase the richness of Newfoundland and Labrador's heritage and culture.

New Young Artist Program

With a 15 year commitment to nurturing emerging talent, OOTA is proud to introduce a new Young Artist Program (YAP). Offering a comprehensive twelve-month hybrid experience, the program reflects the evolving needs of the opera sector with: mentorship and coaching with industry leaders; professional performance opportunities; workshops for career development; a multi-week Artistic Residency in St. John's; and twelve months of financial support to ensure the young artists can focus on their artistic pursuits. OOTA believes that art is necessary for the well-being of our communities, and strives to provide holistic, accessible, and inclusive opportunities for artists across Canada.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 15th anniversary season with such remarkable projects and initiatives," said Cheryl Hickman, General and Artistic Director of Opera on the Avalon. "With the world premiere of 'February,' the launch of 75 x 75, and the introduction of our Young Artist Program, we aim to engage audiences, honour our province's history, and provide transformative experiences for emerging operatic talents. We invite everyone to join us on this extraordinary journey."

OOTA's 15th anniversary season promises to be a celebration of artistry, resilience, and the power of storytelling. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering inclusivity, OOTA invites audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty and depth of opera, while also embracing the diverse voices and narratives that make Newfoundland and Labrador unique.



