OUR PLACE Will Make Montreal Premiere at the Black Theatre Workshop

Black Theatre Workshop will present its Mainstage production of our place, a powerful and humorous play which unveils the complexities of Canada's immigration system and the demanding costs of survival, and explores what lengths people in search of it would you go to protect their new life in a new country?



our place will be at The Segal Centre for Performing Arts Studio from November 19-30, 2025, including a Special Dinner & Pre-Show Talk, November 22nd, with special guest and psychotherapist Shirlette Wint.



“In Ambrose's our place, the characters work under the table in a Caribbean fast-food restaurant and dream of marriage-for-papers to stay in Canada. The play resonates with a timely focus on themes of navigating and staying ahead of systems, whether they come in the form of people or governmental authorities. Characters' dreams of a better world and life, require them to resort to hiding, silence, and flirting with criminality. The connections to community, and our responsibility to each other come into question, when survival for the weakest among us reflects on just how shifting the lines between right and wrong are. Small choices have big consequences, and resiliency is mandatory.” – Dian Marie Bridge, Artistic Director of BTW & Director of our place.