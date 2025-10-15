 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

OUR PLACE Will Make Montreal Premiere at the Black Theatre Workshop

Performances run November 19 - 30, 2025.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
OUR PLACE Will Make Montreal Premiere at the Black Theatre Workshop Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Black Theatre Workshop will present its  Mainstage production of our place, a powerful and humorous play which unveils the complexities of Canada's immigration system and the demanding costs of survival, and explores what lengths people in search of it would you go to protect their new life in a new country?

our place will be at The Segal Centre for Performing Arts Studio from November 19-30, 2025, including a Special Dinner & Pre-Show Talk, November 22nd, with special guest and psychotherapist Shirlette Wint.

“In Ambrose's our place, the characters work under the table in a Caribbean fast-food restaurant and dream of marriage-for-papers to stay in Canada. The play resonates with a timely focus on  themes of navigating and staying ahead of systems, whether they come in the form of people or governmental authorities.  Characters' dreams of a better world and life, require them to resort to hiding, silence, and flirting with criminality. The connections to community, and our responsibility to each other come into question, when survival for the weakest among us reflects on just how shifting the lines between right and wrong are. Small choices have big consequences, and resiliency is mandatory.” – Dian Marie Bridge, Artistic Director of BTW & Director of our place.



Regional Awards
Need more Montreal Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
78 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Aladdin
84 ratings

Aladdin

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos